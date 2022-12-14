Bahamian securities regulator slams FTX CEO over ‘misstatements’

The Securities Commission of Bahamas has criticised John J. Ray III, the current CEO of the insolvent cryptocurrency exchange FTX, for his remarks regarding the ongoing FTX investigation, as reported by Cointelegraph.

In a press release provided to Cointelegraph, the Bahamian regulator addressed recent reports that suggested the Bahamas’ government asked former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to create a new multimillion-dollar token and transfer control to them, without specifically mentioning the CEO’s exact statements.

In the same report, it was claimed that Bahamas officials had attempted to assist Bankman-Fried in regaining access to crucial FTX computer systems. Bahamas officials were “responsible for directing unauthorised access,” according to U.S. attorneys, to FTX systems in order to seize control of digital assets under the supervision of a US court.

Cointelegraph further noted that the securities watchdog demanded that Ray and his representatives not “obstruct the investigation” and charged the CEO with failing to discuss his concerns with the commission before going public.

At the request of the United States government, Bahamas authorities detained former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried late on December 12. A day later, Bankman Fried was accused of defrauding American investors by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

