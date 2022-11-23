Acviss Technologies develops blockchain-based “no internet” app for coffee farmers

Brand protection and consumer engagement technology company Acviss Technologies has developed a “no internet” blockchain-based traceability application for the Coffee Board of India, as informed by the former company in an official release.

“We have worked with Acviss to develop a blockchain solution that has been implemented in Karnataka and we have been very satisfied with the output. With this solution, the farmers have been able to gain benefits. Their incomes have gone up by about 43 percent because of this traceability app,” the officials of the Coffee Board of India, said.

As per the company, this app is designed to protect coffee production from counterfeiting. Moreover, the Coffee Board of India has been working with marginalised tribal coffee growers to help them improve their farm productivity and quality. With the introduction of this anti-counterfeiting technology, farmers have been able to benefit from higher incomes in their farm produce, noted the company.

“It has been a pleasure creating a solution for the Coffee Board of India, we’ve not only built something innovative but we’ve also tried to make it accessible and helpful for the common man, the app we have created is very simple and does not require Wifi for farmers to scan. It’s a very easy and user-friendly app created first and foremost for the benefit of farmers’,” Vikas Jain, Founder, of Acviss Technologies, said.

The blockchain-based traceability application by Acviss is an anti-counterfeiting solution that helps to reorganise the unstructured supply chain, provides transparency in transactions, and protects farmers from fraud and fake GI tag products with the help of quality evaluation, noted the company.

