Acala Network resumes operations post-mining failure

Acala Network resumed its operations after mining failure on Monday following a referendum allowing LPs to withdraw liquidity from pools, Cointelegraph noted.

According to Cointelegraph, due to misconfiguration of the iBTC, aUSD liquidity pool led to a 3.022 billion fallaciously minted, Cointelegraph further noted.

The reason behind the minting was a “vulnerability in the DEX saving code that is part of the incentives pallet”, said the company.

The company further announced in a series of tweets that a security roadmap is being considered to strengthen the security of the Acala network.

The report further stated that a total of 3.022B a USD errors were minted, 2.07 billion aUSD were found in the addresses of the 16 identified LP contributors, and 12.38, aUSD error mints were found on the top 35 accounts.

The report further added that a remaining 52.068M error mints, error mint-swapped tokens, and addresses involved in the incident were identified, Cointelegraph noted.

