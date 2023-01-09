scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

About 65% of USDC reserves are held in US Treasury bills

On November 3, Circle established its Reserve Fund, and in less than a month, it moved about 29.5% of the stablecoin reserves there.

Written by FE Digital Currency
About 65% of USDC reserves are held in US Treasury bills
USDC reserves invested in the Circle Reserve Fund have increased by about $28.6 billion, or 65%, according to Blackrock's disclosure information.

As of November 30, 2022, Circle had $43.4 billion in USDC reserves to support the 43.23 billion USDC in circulation, as reported by Cryptoslate.

According to Cryptoslate, one registered government money market fund, the Circle Reserve Fund, which is fully owned by Circle and run by BlackRock, held $12.79 billion of these reserves. As of November 30, the fund held 12 US treasury bills.

Cryptoslate noted that on November 3, Circle established its Reserve Fund, and in less than a month, it moved about 29.5% of the stablecoin reserves there. Since then, USDC reserves invested in the Circle Reserve Fund have increased by about $28.6 billion, or 65%, according to Blackrock’s disclosure information.

Also Read

As of Nov. 30, Circle directly held treasury bills worth another $19.41 billion in USDC reserves. As a result, $32.2 billion, or roughly 75% of the total reserves, of the USDC were now held in T-bills both directly and through the reserve fund, Cryptoslate noted.

(With insights from Cryptoslate)

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

More Stories on
crypto
cryptocurrency

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 04:47:04 pm