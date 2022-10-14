A major security vulnerability has been uncovered on IBC: Cosmos co-founder

The inter-blockchain communication (IBC) ecosystem’s co-founder, Ethan Buchman, announced on Thursday that a “major security flaw” had been detected that “impacts all IBC-enabled Cosmos chains, for all versions of IBC,” as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, in order to ensure that all significant public IBC-enabled chains have been fixed, Buchman gave the following assurance, “A chain is safe from the critical vulnerability as soon as ⅓ of its voting power has applied the patch. Chains should still seek to patch to ⅔ as quickly as possible once the official patch is released.”

After the leading decentralised exchange on Cosmos, Osmosis, and its core developers increased security audits in response to a $100 million cross-chain bridge hack on BNB Chain on October 6, the problem appears to have been discovered.

Cointelegraph further noted that by enabling users to move digital assets between different protocols, cross-chain bridges address a number of issues in decentralised finance. They are more complicated than typical decentralised applications, though, and if the source code is copied and pasted between protocols, the risk may be greatly increased.

However, the great majority of cross-chain bridge attacks this year, including the Ronin and Nomad bridge exploits, have taken place on blockchains powered by the Ethereum Virtual Machine. On the other hand, there haven’t been many security lapses on chains in the IBC ecosystem of Cosmos. The Cosmos SDK is currently being used to create roughly 45 blockchains.

