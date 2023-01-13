90% of businesses accepting blockchain: data

Although the cryptocurrency and blockchain industries have had a difficult year, users and businesses are still interested in the sector, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to a recent survey by CasperLabs and Zogby Analytics, businesses have a particularly positive attitude toward adopting blockchain technology. 603 business enterprise “decision makers” in the United States, the United Kingdom, and China participated in the survey, Cointelegraph stated.

Cointelegraph stated that almost 90% of the companies polled said they were using blockchain technology in some capacity, and 87% said they planned to invest in the technology in the upcoming year. This is especially noticeable in China, where more than half of respondents intend to invest in blockchain technology by 2023.

According to Ralf Kubli, a Casper Association board member, despite recent turbulence, businesses continue to look to blockchain for solutions, “It’s hugely encouraging to see businesses understanding that blockchain is not a competitor but a solution.”

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

