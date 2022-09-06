74% of Ethereum nodes ‘Merge ready’ 

According to data from Ethernodes, up to 73.5% of Ethereum nodes are currently designated as “Merge ready” in advance of the planned Bellatrix upgrade for Ethereum on September 6, as reported by Cointelegraph.

One of the final requirements before the official Merge, which will see Ethereum switch to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism between September 10 and 20, is the Bellatrix upgrade.

According to the Ethereum Foundation, Ethereum node operators must update their consensus layer clients before epoch 144896 on the Beacon Chain, which is slated to occur at 11:34:47 UTC on September 6, 2022, in order to be Merge ready.

However, with up to 26.7% of nodes flagged as “Not-Ready” for the Ethereum Merge, Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, and Tim Beiko, a key developer, have gone to Twitter to push the remaining node operators’ updates to their clients.

Cointelegraph further noted that the Ethereum Foundation states that Ethereum clients will “sync to the pre-fork blockchain” if node operators fail to make the update prior to the Bellatrix upgrade. “Node operators will be stuck on an incompatible chain following old rules and will be unable to send Ether or operate on the post-merge Ethereum network.”

Most “Not-Ready” nodes are located on the geth client, where Geth v1.10.23 or above is not yet installed, according to Ethernodes. Erigon, Besu, and Nethermind are three other Ethereum clients that need to be updated.

Block validation is a requirement for Ethereum nodes, which can be operated by several Ethereum client programmes with diverse code bases and programming languages.

Ethereum users don’t need to do anything with their ETH and other assets based on Ethereum during the Merge, according to the Ethereum Foundation, but they should be on the lookout for frauds that claim otherwise.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

