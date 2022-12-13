 $73 million worth FTX’s political donations expected to be channelled towards payment of the company’s creditors: Report

Post FTX’s collapse and its November 11, 2022, bankruptcy filing, $73 million amount of the company’s political donations faces the uncertainty of being recalled on account of repayment of the bankrupt exchange’s creditors, insights from a Bloomberg report stated, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, speculators have the belief that Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO, FTX, and his executives tried to influence industry regulations with their multimillion-dollar donations to politicians and PACs. Reportedly, Bankman-Fried and his executives Ryan Salame and Nishad Singh have been high-paying donors for both Republican and Democratic United States political parties. It is believed that politicians who received FTX-backed donations can now face challenges on account of their next step, as they can be forced to give the money back to a bankruptcy trustee.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, certain politicians have already taken the decision to return the cash to avoid further implications. Bloomberg highlighted that Hakeem Jeffries, democratic leader, House of Representatives, and Dick Durbin, member, Senator Democratic Leadership, have directed their FTX-based money towards charitable purposes. John Hoeven, senator, a North Dakota Republican, made a $11,600 worth donation he received from Bankman-Fried and Salame to the Salvation Army. As mentioned by Ilan Nieuchowicz, litigator, Carlton Fields, one of the factors is if the court believes that there was “fraud” or “fraudulent” intent involved in FTX’s collapse. In case if it is found, approximately all the donations could be channelled towards recovery.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that bankruptcy lawyers are of the opinion that recouping campaign funds could result in “a complicated and lengthy process,” as the money to be returned will face factors such as “a myriad federal and state laws.” It is believed that bankruptcy lawyers’ discretions on the kind of funds to be pursued will also be considered. On November 15, 2022, a document filed in the United States federal court in Delaware unveiled that the exchange may have had “more than one million creditors,” not the reported 100,000 creditors, which are expected to belong to 100 separate companies.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)