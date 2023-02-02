72% of institutional traders are skeptical about crypto: Report

According to a recent survey by JPMorgan, a staggering 72% of institutional e-traders have indicated “no plans to trade crypto/digital coins” in 2023, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the technical advancements and macroeconomic factors that will affect trading performance in 2023 were surveyed by 835 traders from 60 different “global locations” for the seventh edition of JPMorgan’s e-Trading Edit. The survey was run from January 3 to January 23, 2023.

The survey found that traders were reluctant to deal in digital assets. Only 14% of respondents indicated they would either start trading in digital assets this year or continue to do so, as reported by Cointelegraph.

Cointelegraph further noted that the remaining 14% of respondents stated that while they had no plans to invest this year, they might in the subsequent five years.

Separately, the survey found that 53% of traders believed that artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning-related technologies would have a greater impact on the future of trading than did 12% of traders. These results stand in stark contrast to the poll from 2022, in which 25% of respondents chose blockchain technology and AI, Cointelegraph stated.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

