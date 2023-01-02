$62 million crypto stolen in December: CertiK

December saw $62.2 million worth of cryptocurrencies stolen, the “lowest monthly figure” of the year according to CertiK, suggesting that cryptocurrency hackers and exploiters may have slowed down for the 2022 holidays, as reported by Cryptoslate.

According to Cointelegraph, on December 31, the blockchain security firm tweeted a list of the most important attacks that day. The method that stole the most value over the course of the month, according to the report, was the $15.5 million exit scam, followed by the $7.6 million in flash loan-based exploits.

Cointelegraph further noted that the protocol that controls the stablecoin HAY (HAY) suffered a loss when a trader borrowed millions of dollars’ worth of HAY by taking advantage of a price discrepancy in Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB (aBNBc).

With an 89.5% decrease from the $595 million in exploits spread across 36 significant incidents that CertiK recorded in November 2022, a figure that was significantly distorted by the $477 million hack of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, the December figure is significantly lower than the previous month, Cointelegraph informed.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

