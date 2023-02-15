scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

60% of people looked for those who are into crypto and technology: Survey

It is believed that Binance’s survey findings have shown an avid interest in crypto

Written by FE Digital Currency
60% of people looked for those who are into crypto and technology: Survey
Going by Binance’s official website, it is a blockchain ecosystem and crypto infrastructure provider

Binance, a global blockchain ecosystem and crypto infrastructure provider, conducted a global survey of 2,600 people on Valentine’s Day. It is believed that the survey findings have shown an avid interest in crypto, and that it could have been one of the keys to a romantic relationship this Valentine’s Day. 

According to an official release, almost 70% of survey respondents looked forward to going on a date with someone whom they know is interested in crypto, while 83% of respondents found a liking towards crypto as an attractive feature in a relationship. Furthermore, almost 60% of respondents searched for people who are interested in crypto appealing and tech-savvy.

Moreover, Binance claims to be collaborating with mainstream companies and extending blockchain inclusivity to the entertainment sectors.

Also Read
Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

More Stories on
cryptocurrency

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 18:11 IST