60% of people looked for those who are into crypto and technology: Survey

Binance, a global blockchain ecosystem and crypto infrastructure provider, conducted a global survey of 2,600 people on Valentine’s Day. It is believed that the survey findings have shown an avid interest in crypto, and that it could have been one of the keys to a romantic relationship this Valentine’s Day.

According to an official release, almost 70% of survey respondents looked forward to going on a date with someone whom they know is interested in crypto, while 83% of respondents found a liking towards crypto as an attractive feature in a relationship. Furthermore, almost 60% of respondents searched for people who are interested in crypto appealing and tech-savvy.

Moreover, Binance claims to be collaborating with mainstream companies and extending blockchain inclusivity to the entertainment sectors.

Also Read Polygon to unveil zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine in March

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn