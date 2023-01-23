scorecardresearch
5ire and Network Capital launch blockchain module with NITI Aayog

Written by FE Digital Currency
The ATL Blockchain Module was launched on Jan 23, 2023.

NITI Aayog has come out with a blockchain module in partnership with 5ire and Network Capital, as per an official release.

As per the release, Pratik Gauri, CEO, and co-founder of 5ire highlighted the infinite possibilities that exist ahead of young students and how they can use blockchain to solve the 17 SGDs.

The ATL Blockchain Module was launched on Jan 23, 2023. As per the release, Chintan Vaishnav (Mission Director of Atal Innovation Mission), Pratik Gauri (CEO and co-founder of 5ire), Utkarsh Amitabh (CMO of 5ire & CEO of Network Capital) among others.

Utkarsh Amitabh, chief marketing officer (CMO), 5ire, CEO of Network Capital, concluded the session by sharing his thoughts on building a more equitable and decentralised internet that empowers young students to build and learn.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 18:02 IST