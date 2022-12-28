$546 million loan was taken from Alameda to back SBF’s Robinhood share purchase

scorecardresearch
According to Cointelegraph, Sam Bankman-Fried directed the same shares towards collateral for a loan token by Alameda from BlockFi

On May 15, 2022, two loans of approximately $175 million and $19.4 million were handed over to Bankman-Fried

Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), founder, FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange, made borrowings worth $546 million from the exchange’s sister firm Alameda Research for backing his buying of Robinhood shares, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Bankman-Fried directed the same shares towards collateral for a loan token by Alameda from BlockFi. Insights from an affidavit by Bankman-Fried filed in Antigua and Barbuda High Court on December 12, 2022, and made public on December 27, 2022, highlighted that he and Zixiao “Gary” Wang, co-founder, FTX, made withdrawal of loans from Alameda using four promissory notes between April-May, 2022. Reportedly, on April 30, 2022, loans worth $316.6 million and $35.1 million were given to Bankman-Fried and Wang, respectively. On May 15, 2022, two loans of approximately $175 million and $19.4 million were handed over to Bankman-Fried.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, the loans were utilised to fund Bankman-Fried’s Antiguan-based shell company, Emergent Fidelity Technologies Ltd, which got a 7.6% stake in brokerage firm Robinhood in May, 2022. It has been reported that crypto lender BlockFi will file a lawsuit against Bankman-Fried’s Emergent for the Robinhood shares, which carry a valuation of roughly $430 million. 

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that on December 23, 2022, FTX asked for a US bankruptcy judge’s help to prohibit BlockFi from claiming the shares. Reportedly, Yonathan Ben Shimon, creditor, FTX, and Bankman-Fried tried to claim the shares. In the past, FTX’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in United States revealed that Bankman-Fried received a one billion dollars personal loan from Alameda. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

