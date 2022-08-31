40% of Web3.0 gaming accounts are bots: Study

Jigger creator Levan Kvirkvelia has claimed in a report that 40% of Web3.0 game players are bots, as per Cryptoslate.

Jigger is an anti-bot protection programme. Over 60 Web3.0 games were found to have 20,000 bots, according to the investigation. Exclusively confirming to CrytoSlate that “many games artificially enhance their user bases with bots and many accounts in order to increase their values,” Louis Regis, founder and CEO of Xborg, said.The majority of games that have a way for accounts to gain value have a problem with bots. People have bought and sold game accounts outside of Web3.0 that had exclusive goodies, skins, or high competitive ratings. As data is diverted through VPNs to conceal the identity of the bad actors, it can be extremely difficult to determine the source of the bots in web2.0, Cryptoslate noted.

But Kvirkvelia’s study links wallets together using the blockchain’s transparency to develop a probabilistic matrix that identifies the most likely bot possibilities. Ghanem addressed the Sybil issue with the present Web3.0 gaming environment, stating that “this research has further demonstrated that one person can set up several wallets and play on multiple accounts.” In addition, Ghanem attributed the bot problem to the Web3.0 games’ reward systems.

As per Cryptoslate, the study also included a list of several web3 projects and their corresponding bot percentages. Even decentralised finance (DeFi) projects were targeted by the abuse of referral programmes, with some projects having over 80% bots.

Also Read: Binance US asked to unveil official documents on investor-based safety protocols

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn