$4.5T asset manager Fidelity offers ETH custody

Later this month, Fidelity Digital Assets, the cryptocurrency division of $4.5 trillion asset manager Fidelity Investments, will start providing custody and trading services for Ether tickers to its institutional clients.

The crypto division of Fidelity announced expanded “Institutional Ethereum capabilities” for institutional investors beginning on October 28, 2022, according to an email to customers that was posted on Twitter.

Investors would be able to purchase, sell, and transfer ETH “using the same paradigm given for Bitcoin investments today,” according to the post.

Fidelity claimed that “many investors are looking at Ethereum through a different lens” in reference to Ethereum’s switch to the proof-of-stake (PoS) paradigm, which is more environmentally friendly. While the business reported last year that 90% of its most important customers were interested in using Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, Cointelegraph stated.

Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital, stated on September 13 that Fidelity purportedly intended to make Bitcoin available to its 34.4 million retail investors.

Fidelity was contacted by Cointelegraph about the new service, but at the time of publication, no response has been given.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

