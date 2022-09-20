30% of Indian women who work in the Web3.0 space think long-term: Report￼

KuCoin, a global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced additional findings from global survey report “Journey into Web3,” revealing the interest from the Indian youth to explore job opportunities in Web3.0 industry.

The report highlights over 40% of Indian Web3.0-interested professionals have shown interest for metaverse, non-fungible token (NFT), and blockchain-based gaming space for employment, over-indexing the global average. Insights from the survey stated that 72% of Web3.0 professionals in India are satisfied with their careers, and acknowledge the advantages of the industry such as development, innovation, as well as enhanced welfare. Additionally, 60% of the Indian users surveyed, who have never worked for Web3.0, are interested in learning about the field of employment, due to opportunities for professional advancement and a better compensation package in the sector. Moreover, marketing, research and strategy have been considered desired Web3.0-based job functions in India, as over 45% Web3.0-interested professionals have shown their willingness to join.

According to the survey’s data, 30% of surveyed Indians think that women contribute to Web3.0 workplace by thinking long-term and applying strategies in their work. 34% think that the Web3.0 space lacks women-led communities, including lack of Web3.0 educational resources (31%) and keeping up with evolving industry’s updates (26%). Additionally, 25% think that women worry about the instability and risks surrounding the Web3.0 space.

As stated by Johnny Lyu, CEO, KuCoin, the exchange undertook this global study to gain insights on how the youth in India has shown interest in the blockchain, metaverse universe, as a potential career path. “The results of our “Journey into Web3” poll has also shown that women in India have a future in Web3.0 with interests from a talent pool. In the future, we anticipate seeing more Indians including women joining the Web3.0 space, which will strengthen India’s whole Web3.0 ecosystem,” he added.

