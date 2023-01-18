scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

25% decline happened in DOGE carbon emissions after Elon Musk’s intervention

According to Cointelegraph, research shows that DOGE was the only ‘meme coin’ in 2022 to reduce its carbon footprint by 25% in one year

Written by FE Digital Currency
25% decline happened in DOGE carbon emissions after Elon Musk’s intervention
With 1,423 tons of emissions released in 2021, Dogecoin produced 1,063 tons in 2022, according to research from Forex Suggest

Back in May, 2021, Tesla “discontinued vehicle purchases using Bitcoin (BTC),” out of concern over the “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining,” as per Elon Musk, CEO, Tesla, on Twitter.

Instead, Musk believed that Dogecoin (DOGE) — “even though it was created as a silly joke” — followed the necessities around transactions, Cointelegraph informed. Moreover, research has shown that DOGE was the only ‘meme coin’ in 2022 that enabled the reduction in carbon footprint — a metric for mainstream adoption —  by 25% in one year, owing to the efforts of developers and Musk.

As per Cointelegraph, DOGE produced 1,063 tons of emissions in 2022 as opposed to 1,423 tons in 2021, according to research from Forex Suggest. The research further highlighted that while Ethereum (ETH) experienced the biggest reduction in CO2 emissions in 2022, after transitioning to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, its annual emission eclipsed Dogecoin by 8.3 times.

Also Read

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, DOGE emerged as the third-best performer in the top 10 list after Ripple (XRP) and Binance Coin (BNB). Interestingly, DOGE also outperformed its biggest competitor, Shiba Inu (SHIB), as the SHIB community focused on building a layer-2 network and developing metaverse and blockchain games.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 05:08:00 pm