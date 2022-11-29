$2 billion worth of Bitcoin withdrawn from Coinbase over weekend

Over the weekend of November 26 and 27, Coinbase saw withdrawals of about $2 billion worth of bitcoin, bringing the total amount taken out since November 24 to $3.5 billion, as reported by Cryptoslate.

Cryptoslate further noted Bitcoin (BTC) withdrawals from the exchange between November 24 and November 25 totaled approximately $1.5 billion. Since November 24, the exchange’s reserves have been losing about 50,000 BTC per day, or about $3.5 billion, in total.

Numbers show that Binance increased its reserves by a total of 78,000 BTC, which at the time of this writing is equivalent to about $1.2 billion.

The vast majority of the major exchanges experience heavy BTC withdrawals, according to data from Glassnode.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

