scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

“$175M of funds locked in FTX,” reveals Genesis Trading

The denial of an ongoing relationship follows other businesses in the crypto industry attempting to distance themselves from the FTX fallout

Written by FE Digital Currency
“$175M of funds locked in FTX,” reveals Genesis Trading
FTX's active loans, on the other hand, had fallen 74.8% during the latest crypto winter

Genesis Trading, Digital Currency Group’s market maker and lending subsidiary, revealed that its derivatives business has around $175 million in funds locked away in an FTX trading account in what it calls an effort to be transparent, as reported by Cointelegraph.

Genesis stated that it has no ongoing relationship with FTX or its sister company Alameda Research, which FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has stated is “also winding down trading,” Cointelegraph further noted.

The denial of an ongoing relationship follows other businesses in the crypto industry attempting to distance themselves from the FTX fallout, with Tether, Circle, Kraken, and Coinbase all stating that they are not connected to either of the troubled firms.

Also Read

Its active loans, on the other hand, had fallen 74.8% during the latest crypto winter, with its latest Q3 report showing that active loans outstanding totaled $2.8 billion, down from $11.1 billion at the same time last year.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read: “No plans to rescue FTX,” clarifies Tether CTO

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

More Stories on
cryptocurrency

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.