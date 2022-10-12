$100M drained from Solana DeFi platform Mango Markets

Mango Markets, a decentralised finance (DeFi) exchange with headquarters in Solana, California, has reportedly suffered a breach of over $100 million as a result of an attacker changing pricing oracle data and enabling them to obtain uncollateralised cryptocurrency loans, as reported by Cointelegraph.

By manipulating the value of their Mango (MNGO) native token collateral and then taking out “large loans” from Mango’s treasury, the attacker was able to drain the exchange of over $100 million, according to a tweet from blockchain security firm OtterSec.

As reported by Cointelegraph, soon after, the Mango Markets team posted a tweet asking the attacker to get in touch with them to talk about a bug bounty and advising users not to deposit money until “the issue was more apparent.”

According to Cointelegraph, the team acknowledged that a price oracle—a price data feed of the value of its MNGO token—had been manipulated and declared that it has disabled deposits while looking into the matter.

According to data from CoinGecko, the price of the platforms’ MNGO token has decreased by about 52% over the past 24 hours as a result of the news of the exploit.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

