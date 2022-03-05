Yamaha Aerox 155 Review: Style and substance

Nowadays, almost every automaker is coming out with new products with the promise of offering something unique and different from the rest. Most of these products tend to be more of the same but in a slightly different package. But once in a while, you also get something that is actually different from the rest and in a good way. The Yamaha Aerox 155 is definitely one such product because it is the only scooter in its segment to come with a liquid-cooled engine. With some rather charming looks, the Aerox has all the ingredients to be one of the most exciting scooters in a long while.

If looks could kill….

then this would have been one deadly scooter. The designers at Yamaha have done a fantastic job in bringing together a youthful and aggressive design in the Aerox 155. This scooter definitely feels like a foreign product that has been brought staright to Indian roads. The front section of the Aerox 155 has to be my favourite to look at. The big LED headlamps with prominent LED DRLs lining the top edge, give the front a rather menacing look. It almost feels as if the Aerox is frowning at you for not being as cool as it is. Even the apron complements the lighting setup with its razor-sharp edges. Instead of having turn indicators sticking out of the body like most other two-wheelers, the Aerox has them embedded in the front apron itself. Coming to the performance of the headlamps, it is satisfactory and switching to high beam really does extend your vision by a lot. Many times, performance-oriented two-wheelers in and around this price mark have fancy headlights that are really bright but fail to have a good throw. Thankfully, the Aerox does not suffer from this issue.

At the back, you have a rather simple-looking LED tail light that almost looks like a red candy bar. It is nowhere near as flashy as the front lights but looks decent. The big and round halogen turn indicators might not please everyone but I think that they do go well with the bulky design of the scooter.

Yamaha is offering the Aerox in three colour options, all of which look great. Having said that, my favourite has to be the Racing Blue colour scheme that our review unit was sporting. There is a certain charm to the quintessential Yamaha blue contrasting with black accents in between it.

Practically different from the rest

Another unique aspect of the Aerox is that it has basically no space in between the apron and the seat. There is a spine that occupies the space where you usually keep your legs and any items that you might be carrying. What Yamaha has done is, used that space to accommodate the 5.5-litre fuel tank. If you are looking for a scooter with enough space to ferry a German Shepherd, this is sadly not it. I have relatively long feet and still found that there was enough space to plant them in the area on either side of this tunnel. Plus, the addition of the spine means that trips to the petrol pump are not as tedious as many other scooters. The top has a cover that you can unlock to access the fuel filler lid without having to get off the scooter at all. You do get a small pocket for storing some belongings and it can also be decked with a 12V charging socket. I feel that a USB charger would have been a much better option as the space here is already at a premium.

The seat cushion is decently wide and long, providing enough space for the rider and the pillion as well. Being 6-feet tall, I found the riding position to be very neutral and relaxed. The handlebars were well within reach and I did not have to lean too much. The 790mm seat height was not an issue either. Shorter riders might struggle to plant both feet on the ground but it should not be too much of an inconvenience. The scooter weighs about 126kg and I did not have any trouble manoeuvring it. Another benefit of the fuel tank being in the front is that it frees up room under the seat. The Aerox 155 boasts 24.5 litres of storage space and it is enough to engulf most full-faced helmets without an issue.

The instrument cluster is completely digital and the display here is a negative LCD unit. It shows a lot of information including the average fuel economy, two trip meters, battery voltage and more but I just wish that the display was brighter. You can see and read the text under direct sunlight but having a brighter unit could have helped for sure. Yamaha has also thrown in some connectivity options via the Y-Connect app. Users can pair their smartphone to the scooter to access information like service reminders, call alerts, scooter stats and even fetch the last parked location. The one feature that the instrument console misses out on is navigation support. Having that would have really made life a whole lot easier for many owners.

Power and pacing

Now, let us talk about the most exciting aspect of the Aerox 155 – the performance! Ride the Aerox even once and you will agree that it is one of the most fun products in its segment. The 155cc, single-cylinder engine is derived from the equally fantastic Yamaha R15 and makes 14.7bhp of peak power and 13.9Nm of peak torque. More importantly, this is the only scooter in its segment that comes with liquid cooling and gets 4 valves. The result of this mixture is a potent and refined engine that has plenty of room to breathe. When you twist the accelerator, the scooter won’t try to violently throw you off but you do climb speeds in a linear manner. Needless to say, overtaking city traffic is not going to be a hassle with this scooter. The CVT works so well that you might not even feel its presence in most cases. It complies nicely with your inputs and you have nothing to worry about.

Since most of my testing was conducted on city roads, I was able to appreciate the fact that the Aerox could maintain a speed of 50kmph at around 5,000rpm. Even while doing 70-80kmph, it felt very relaxed and effortless. This goes on to show how refined and potent the engine in the Aerox is. While the climb from 90kmph onward is slower, the scooter can sit at triple-digit speeds all day long. Part of the confidence also comes from the long wheelbase and large tyres. The Aerox feels absolutely planted and surefooted no matter what speed you are at.

Yamaha has equipped the Aerox 155 with 14-inch alloy wheels. Not only do they look good, but they also come wrapped in some capable rubber. At the front, you will find a 110/80 tyre while the rear gets a 140/70 tyre that lends the scooter a lot of grip in corners. Even at slower speeds, one does not get the feeling that the scooter might tip over and fall. I was able to make extremely slow-speed U-turns without having to put my foot down. Another thing that delighted me was the ground clearance. At no point did the scooter bottom out while riding over speed breakers or going over badly broken roads.

One sore spot for the scooter is the stiff rear suspension. At the front, you have telescopic forks which work flawlessly. They soak in the undulations on the road without feeling too squishy. At the rear, you will see a set of springs, which is unlike most other scooters in India. However, these have been set up a little too stiff. Anytime you go over a speed breaker or a pothole, prepare to be rattled. I understand that this is a performance scooter and a stiff suspension is to be expected but I do feel that Yamaha could have made it a touch more comfortable and not lost on cornering capabilities substantially.

Even when we talk about the brakes, the front of the scooter gets a better deal than the rear. There is a 230mm disc brake up front, aided by ABS. The bite from this brake feels adequate and the brakes have a nice feel. However, the rear only gets a 130mm drum which is visibly lacking in stopping power compared to the front disc. The silver lining here is that the more experienced riders can have some fun locking up the rear wheel.

Final thoughts

Yamaha has introduced a really impressive two-wheeler that is bound to impress almost anyone that swings a leg over it. The amazing engine paired with the comfortable ergonomics makes it a great ride for long highway jaunts. Yes, the scooter will not be your prime choice for riding on bad roads and it misses out on some small features. However, these are some compromises that most enthusiasts will be willing to make in return for all that the scooter offers. Priced at Rs 1.32 lakh (ex-showroom), the Aerox 155 is one of the more expensive scooters being sold in India but it is not too far from the Aprilia SR160. For the price you pay, you get unmatched performance and a scooter that boasts of a unique and somewhat exotic design. Maybe if you ever wished for an R15 with more practicality and a more relaxed riding position, this could be it!