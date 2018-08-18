Watch video: Suzuki Burgman Street vs TVS Ntorq 125 review: Which scooter to buy

It was only some days before 2018 Auto Expo when TVS invited the media to launch a brand new scooter, the Ntorq 125. Launched on 4 February, Ntorq 125 has gone on to become quite popular in its segment, offering several features that had never been seen on 125cc scooters. While the Ntorq 125 has it going strong, Suzuki meanwhile launched the Burgman Street on 19 July. Considering that Suzuki sold (dispatched to dealers) 11,000 units of the Burgman Street within 12 days of its launch, it is certainly being received well with Indian customers. So, we took them out for a ride to figure out which one is a better buy.

In terms of design, TVS Ntorq 125 and Suzuki Burgman Street are very different. They both offer styling that sets them apart from other similar looking scooters in the market, but the Burgman even more so. While the Ntorq would appeal to those looking for a sporty appeal, the Burgman is more of a grown-up design. However, since the Burgman's body is quite wide and hefty, the wheels look a tad tiny.

When it comes to performance, Suzuki Burgman Street and TVS Ntorq 125 are pretty much at par. They are both powered by 125cc single-cylinder engines, with very little difference in power and torque, with Ntorq producing 9.1 bhp and Burgman 8.6 bhp. The Ntorq is slightly quicker off the line, but Burgman has a smoother throttle.

TVS Ntorq 125 clearly has an upper hand when it comes to features, as it gets smartphone connectivity and navigation. Besides, these it also gets a lap timer, top speed recorder, and other such features. Suzuki Burgman Street may not boast of a very rich list of features, but then not all of Ntorq's features are very usable or practical.

Watch Suzuki Burgman Street vs TVS Ntorq 125 comparison below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Suzuki Burgman has more spaces upfront for carrying small items and one of the cubbies has a convenient charging socket. While TVS Ntorq delivers on a sportier ride with slightly stiffer suspension setup and brakes that are have a stronger bite, compared to the Burgman. If a user is looking for a plusher ride, the Burgman is one to go for. However, bring the price into the picture and Ntorq's price tag of Rs 59000 promises better value for money against Burgman's Rs 68000.