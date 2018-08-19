Watch video: Suzuki Burgman Street Review: India’s only maxi scooter worth your money?

The new Suzuki Burgman Street is off to a decent start in India as it managed to find 11,000 new homes in just a couple of weeks of its launch. Suzuki has positioned the Burgman Street as a premium offering and hence, its pricing is a bit higher than a conventional 125cc scooter. Powering the Suzuki Burgman Street is a 125cc engine, the same unit that powers the Access 125. The key highlight of the Suzuki Burgman Street, all thanks to its maxi scooter styling is the high comfort that it offers even on long distances. The scooter gets a wide and well-padded seat and even the pillion did not give any complaints. In terms of convenience, the new Suzuki Burgman Street gets two storage pockets up front and one of them gets a USB charging facility as well.

Watch our Suzuki Burgman Street video review here:

The scooter gets an all-digital instrument cluster with an easy to read layout. With that being said, the Burgman is the company's first scooter in India to get the said feature. Braking on the Suzuki Burgman Street is done with the help of a disc brake up front along with a drum brake at the rear and a Combined Braking System (CBS) comes as standard. The suspension system gets conventional telescopic forks up front along with a rear monoshock.

On one hand, you have scooters like TVS Ntorq and the Honda Grazia 125 while on the other, you have the Vespa 125 line up. The Suzuki Burgman Street is positioned in between and it offers a decent feature list, high comfort and of course, a solid road presence. The Suzuki Burgman Street is currently the only maxi scooter on sale in India and has been priced at Rs 68,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). At such a price point, the Burgman is a good deal and is ideal if you want someone to stand out from the crowd. Watch our detailed video review for more details.