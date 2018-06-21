Watch Video: Kia Rio Review: When to expect this Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20 competitor in India?

Kia Motors made a staggering entry to India at Auto Expo 2018, when it showcased its entire range of products for the first time here. Among multiple offerings, the Kia Rio hatchback makes a lot of sense for India as it will share the space with popular cars like the Maruti Baleno and Hyundai i20 once launched. We have recently driven the Kia Rio hatchback, however, the version that we had with us was the European-spec which means it had a low ride height, larger wheels and low profile rubber. This means that the said model will not make its way to India in the exact same format. Instead, the South Korean automaker will make some changes to the car in order to make it more apt according to Indian conditions. For instance, the India-spec model will get high profile tyres along with a higher ride height.

The suspension system will also be tuned in order to tackle the harsh Indian road conditions in a better way. Furthermore, the gearbox on the India-bound Kia Rio will be tuned to offer performance in accordance with the Indian conditions. One can also expect slightly smaller wheels than the European spec model and that said, the top end trim might get 16-inch units while the rest might come fitted with 15-inch wheels.

The Kia Rio hatchback is built on the same platform as the Hyundai i20 and for this reason, it shares engine and majority of its components with the latter. The design of the Kia Rio has all the essential ingredients that can certainly make it a success here. The front end of the car has stylish LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights) that will appeal more to the youngsters.

It should be noted that the Kia Rio has not been confirmed officially by the company. But looking at the volumes being churned out by the said segment, the Kia Rio fits in the space and the automaker can certainly launch it here. Want more details on the Kia Rio hatchback? Find out in this video review.