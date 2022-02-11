Volvo XC60 Facelift Review: Considerate Swedish Package

The fascination for SUVs is at an all-time high now. Likewise, carmakers are on their toes to expand their SUV line-up or to keep it fresh, at least. The Swedish automaker – Volvo, is not ready to be left behind in this race either. The newest addition in its Indian SUV portfolio is the Volvo XC60 facelift, which is priced at Rs. 63.50 lakhs, ex-showroom. But how different and capable is the updated Volvo XC60 in comparison to the pre-facelift rendition? In a quest to find the answer, we got our hands on one, and here’s what we felt.

Visual Overhaul

The Volvo XC60 facelift embodies its original essence even in its facelifted avatar. The understated appeal of the XC60 stays as is. Nevertheless, Volvo has tweaked the exterior to make it look refreshing. Over to the nose, a new Inscription grille makes its presence felt with the bling of chrome. The front bumper is a new unit with a neatly integrated chrome ribbon around the lip.

Sideways, the change includes the addition of new 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Needless to say, they grab attention and dirt without much effort. The rear fascia boasts a new bumper with a similar chrome treatment as the front one. The exhaust tips, which were earlier visible, are now tucked behind the bumper. The addition of the B5 badge is another change that can be spotted around the rear.

Measurements for the Volvo XC60 aren’t altered either, like its overall silhouette. The design maintains the unmistakable Volvo minimalism, and the overall appearance is enough to figure out that it is the Volvo XC60 even in a pool of other SUVs.

Refurbished Interior

The Swedish marque has followed the “if it ain’t broken, why fix it” approach for this aspect of the Volvo XC60 facelift. After all, it isn’t tough to conclude that the Volvo XC60 has an elegant interior layout. It feels premium in every sense. The three-spoke steering wheel is leather-wrapped, AC vents feature metal inserts, and the dashboard comes with Linear Lime Wood inserts.

The cabin can be upholstered in either of two schemes – Amber in Charcoal and Maroon Brown in Charcoal. The exquisite touches like the crystal gear knob from Swedish glassmaker – Orrefors, large panoramic sunroof, and 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system add to the premiumness. Nevertheless, it is easy to figure that the overall cabin layout is the same as the pre-facelift model.

Sadly, the changes on the inside aren’t easy to spot. The recent partnership of Volvo and Google brings the distinction on the facelifted model with in-built Google Maps and Google’s personal assistant on board. Other changes include the addition of a wireless charging pad on the centre console and the omission of steering-mounted paddle shifters. And the changes come to an end here. Volvo has ensured that the XC60 continues the legacy of being a safe car in the updated avatar too. It features lane-keeping aid, adaptive cruise control, emergency braking, pilot assist, 360-degree parking camera and more.

Cleaner Energy Source

The new B5 badge on the tailgate reveals the most-important change on the Volvo XC60 facelift – the powertrain. Initially launched with a 2.0L oil burner in our market, the XC60 has parted ways with it in the facelifted avatar. A 2.0L turbo-petrol motor makes its way to the SUV now, along with a 48V mild-hybrid system. As a result of which, refinement levels have increased phenomenally.

The new engine comes to life with no vibrations whatsoever. Interestingly, there aren’t any to be observed, all across the rev range. Talking of engine noise, the power plant is silent for the most part. When a hard push to the A-pedal is made, it sounds sweet. While the power delivery feels linear with well-contained turbo-lag, the XC60 facelift is quick at making progress.

The 250 bhp peak power output and 350 Nm max torque makes the everyday affair feel easy. However, the 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox felt like a fly in the ointment. The shifts are slow, and taking over controls manually, doesn’t help a lot either. Another hassle that crops up with manual shifting is the way this lever works – sideways, for upshifts and downshifts. Sadly, there are no paddle shifters on the facelifted model, and they were missed for real.

The mild-hybrid system comes into play seamlessly, and its intrusion cannot be felt at all. It makes its existence felt by taking care of fuel efficiency. The XC60 facelift returned a decent double-digit figure of 12 kmpl in our urban runabout. Well, it is safe to say that the XC60 facelift is a car that loves to be driven sedately.

Comfy or Dynamic?

The Volvo XC60 facelift’s suspension fails to get any airbags. Err, we meant air suspension here. Coil springs with dampers are fixed on the XC60’s corners. The overall ride quality feels graceful. It rides on the highways with poise, and changing direction is not scary either. However, potholes or any road undulation is felt inside the cabin. On bad roads, the ride becomes jarring at slow speeds. While the compression is tuned in the ride’s favour, the rebound is certainly strong.

The steering wheel is light at parking and city speeds, and it shows no hesitation to gain weight with pace. The response from it feels adequate, but it isn’t the most direct unit that we have seen in this segment. Moreover, the pilot assist felt a little too much in the Indian urban traffic. On highways, it operates smoothly. Also, the brakes on the Volvo XC60 are progressive and confidence-inspiring. The Volvo XC60 facelift feels more comfortable than being dynamic, on the whole.

In Summation

The Volvo XC60 facelift is a considerable package. It looks appealing inside-out with its minimalistic styling theme. The safety kit on board is long and future-proof. Also, the powertrain is frugal and potent, keeping in mind the luxury car standards. While the overall performance of the XC60 makes it a laid-back cruiser, it can do triple-digit speeds without breaking a sweat. At Rs. 63.50 lakh (ex-showroom), it comes with all the bells and whistles to justify this price tag. In case you need either the most dynamic or the most comfortable offering of the lot, look no further than the XC60’s German rivals. However, it perfectly fits the bill for those desiring exclusivity in their garage.