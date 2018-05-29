Volvo XC40 India drive review: Enough reasons for BMW X1, Audi Q3 to worry

Let me tell you upfront, Volvo XC40 is here to give some strong competition to its arch rivals - the likes of BMW X1, Audi Q3 and Mercedes-Benz GLA, all of which have reasons to worry. The new young SUV from the Swedish automaker is here to disrupt the fast-growing entry premium SUV space. The design, safety and performance of the XC40 make the SUV very charming and is indeed the best in the compact vehicle space from Volvo’s stable. What makes it so special is what we found out recently in Hyderabad.

What is the Volvo XC40?

To begin with, Volvo XC40 is the first vehicle based on the Volvo's new Compact Modular Architecture platform (CMA) that is shared with its Chinese parent Geely. The use of this platform has helped the XC40 to have its own design identity and does not look like a shrunk version of the Volvo XC60 or XC90 SUVs. Having said that, the design inspiration and elements are very much alike the two flagship SUVs. For starters, Volvo Cars India will sell the top R-Design variant of the Volvo XC40 in India and will be available only in the D4 diesel engine option.

Volvo XC40 comes to India months after its global unveil and is the second new SUV launch by Volvo in less than six months, indicating the aggressive approach of Volvo Cars India. Volvo XC40 enters a segment that has witnessed a sales of about 6000 units in India last year with BMW X1 leading the segment sales.

Volvo XC40 design:

Now unlike the BMW X1 and Audi Q3 that has almost replicated the face of the SUVs from its respective elder sibling, the Volvo XC40 gets a different treatment. The engine hood gets some new lines and the shape too is a bit different that sets it apart from the XC60 and XC90. The overall design of the Volvo XC40 is more angular and gets octagonal cut-outs in the lower body side. The other evident difference is the use of dual-tone paint scheme that has enhanced the overall appeal of the exteriors. Its the headlamp cluster that makes the SUV a true Volvo product as it gets the signature Thor hammer-shaped DRLs. The front grille bears a softer design and gives a sober look to an otherwise aggressive looking face.

The design of the Volvo XC40 is very urban, youthful and edgy. Its tall stance and some nicely crafted metal pieces assembled together with proper proportions make it a handsome vehicle. Muscular dual tone roof gives a distinct look to the C-pillar that also R-Design badge. The rear tail lamps are very much Volvo and once again adds to the family design.

Volvo XC40 measures 4425 mm in length, 1863 mm in width and stands tall at 1652 mm. It has a wheelbase of 2702 mm and a decent ground clearance of 211 mm. It is also the tallest car in the segment, which adds to the SUV look. The side body cladding adds to the sporty appeal and the dual tone adds to the charm and will also appeal to the first time young buyers. As mentioned earlier, this new CMA platform has helped Volvo to give the XC40 a separate identity, the platform has allowed the XC40 to be more space-efficient and affordable. Expect the next new Volvo V40 to be based on the same new platform.

Volvo XC40 Interiors:

The first thing you will notice getting inside the XC40 is that getting to the driver's seat is quite easy. Unlike SUVs, that requires you to sort of climb up, getting to the driver’s seat is as simple as you witness in sedans. The cabin is indeed impressive, a bit softer and calm than what we see on the other Volvo SUVs. In the centre of the dashboard lies the 9.0-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment borrowed from other Volvo Cars. The A/C vents stand out and are a bit into your face but make the interiors look sharp. Quality of plastic used inside the cabin is good and will impress the buyer in this segment. The gear lever, however, is a bit too short, taking away a bit of the sporty appeal but it gets a premium finish in Alcantara fibre.

The doors of the Volvo XC40 SUV are finished in fuzzy rough material matching the colour of the carpet and this breaks the overall colour scheme of the cabin and adds some brightness. This is a refreshing change to the interiors. Seats of the SUV are draped in leather and Alcantara fibre, white contrast stitching on the seats (like on the gear lever) remains my favourite part of interiors. The steering is a typical Volvo with mounted controls and has ‘R-Design’ embossed on it.

The second-row seats of the Volvo XC40 are nice and comfortable and the tall height of the SUV has given the SUV enough headroom and there is decent leg room as well. However, three people seating can get uncomfortable. Volvo XC40 features rear automatic climate control, rear armrest cupholders to add to the overall convenience.

Volvo XC40 features:

The 9-inch infotainment system on the Volvo XC40 is easy to use and very responsive to touch input. It supports Apple Car Play and Android Auto and comes with in-built navigation. Heads-up display is a miss on the SUV but you do get a digital instrument cluster embedded with a screen that displays navigation that makes the driving easier. Volvo XC40 R-Design is packed with features with enhanced focused on safety. It is the first in this segment to get radar-based safety features that enable's safety features like lane assist, blind spot warning, emergency braking and adaptive cruise control. This is over and above multiple airbags, traction control, hill descent control and many others. Volvo is also offering auto park-in and park-out feature that helps you to park the SUV with ease.

The audio duties on XC40 are done by Harman Kardon and the woofers have now been moved from doors to the front of the car which has resulted in more utility space and better sound quality. Volvo XC40 also gets a panaromic sunroof, all four heated seats, dual zone climate control and a lot of sensors to keep you safe and help you park.

The boot space on the Volvo XC40 is very generous at 460L and the company is also offering an added storage compartment beneath the boot floor. If that's not enough you can always fold the second-row seats to create more space.

Volvo XC40 drive:

Volvo XC40 will be available in India only with the 2L diesel engine. It gets the same engine block as on the Volvo S90 but of course detuned to have a maximum power of 190 Hp and 400 Nm of torque. After driving the Volvo XC60 sometime back, this engine did not surprise me, the engine has enough power to bring a smile to your face and a very strong mid-range performance. The 9-Speed automatic gearbox shifts seamlessly and makes the drive better. Unlike the bigger Volvos, XC40 does not get air suspension this makes the SUV a bit heavier at slow speeds gets better instantly with more acceleration. The steering is highly precise and there the XC40 is a very stable vehicle even at high speeds. The XC40 gets 18 inch Pirelli tyres as standard that does a decent job on rough roads and there exists an option to upgrade it to 20-inches too if looks are your prerogative.

Volvo Cars India currently has no plans to bring in the petrol version of XC40 anytime soon. But as the price between the petrol and diesel fuel shortens and the demand for petrol powered vehicles goes up, expect the company to be one of the firsts to bring in range of petrol variants.

Volvo XC40 price, launch and should you buy one?

Volvo XC40 will make its market launch in July 2017 and comes to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) which means high taxation and prices. However, Volvo Cars India has promised aggressive pricing on this SUV and indeed the German rivals (BMW X1, Audi Q3 and Mercedes-Benz GLA) have all the reasons to be worried. Expect the price of the new Volvo XC40 to be around Rs 45 lakh (Ex-showroom). This is the best time for Volvo to bring in the product in this segment and it is indeed going to add to the company’s overall growth and profitability. The charming Volvo design, powerful performance and safety features onboard Volvo XC40 makes it a winner till the time the Germans respond.