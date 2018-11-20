TVS Radeon Road Test Review – Good enough to challenge Hero Splendor’s dominance?

TVS Radeon - What is it?

TVS Radeon - the company’s latest entry-level commuter motorcycle stays away from all the drama and fanciness, looks subtle and targets the major chunk of the population that buys motorcycles in India. But before we proceed any further one question that you should ask yourself is since the company already has three commuters in its line up namely Sport, Star City and Victor, so why the Radeon? Well, all three even combined have not been able to deliver the sales that the company is hoping for. In fact, the numbers are not even half compared to the Splendor family that finds over 2 lakh new homes a month. While the TVS Radeon looks like a stereotypical commuter, it has so much more under its sleeve. So, has TVS cracked the formula with this one? We tell you after spending an entire week with TVS’ humble yet bold attempt.

TVS Radeon - Design and Styling

Does it remind you of something?

The TVS Radeon has a quite basic and an old-school design language and in fact, from some angles, it will definitely remind you of the Hero Splendor. The front gets an angular headlamp with chrome bezel and LED DRLs that makes it look stylish. You also get 3D logos on the fuel tank and side panels that enhances the appeal. Another visual highlight is the tank grips that gives the bike a bit more than just traditional looks. The crankcase of the engine gets a gold paint scheme that gives it a premium touch.

The instrument cluster of the TVS Radeon has a retro and car-like layout and gets the company’s signature economy and power modes so that you can keep a check on the fuel efficiency and your riding behaviour. As a cherry on top, the bike has a great fit and finish too.

TVS Radeon - Engine Specifications and Performance

Another boring, lifeless commuter?

The TVS Radeon gets the same 109.7cc engine as the Star City and Victor that produces respective power and torque outputs of 8.2 bhp and 8.7 Nm. While the numbers may not seem exciting, the engine has a high level of refinement and has a surprisingly peppy nature. Also, the exhaust note is throaty enough to make the passerbys rethink that this one is actually a 110cc bike or not. The engine has enough torque low down in the rev range and has been tuned in such a way that you can ride even in the fourth gear at speeds as low as 30 kmph comfortably. The sweet spot of the engine is 55-60 kmph after which vibrations start creeping in.

The four-speed gearbox works super smooth and we didn’t find a false neutral even a single time during our test runs. As far as fuel efficiency goes, the Radeon delivered a decent 62 kmpl during our test runs. The bike gets a 10-litre fuel tank and hence you can expect a range of close to 600 km for a full top up.

TVS Radeon - Ride Quality and Handling

How good (or bad) for your daily commutes?

The Radeon gets a long, well-cushioned seat that offers an ample amount of comfort and you can spend long durations on the bike without any complaints. The suspension has been tuned keeping in mind our road conditions and hence, it soaks up smaller bumps and broken surfaces rather easily. The grip from the tyres is also satisfactory and these won’t disappoint you by any chance during day to day commutes. Moreover, these are tubeless so no worries in case of a puncture. The bike gets a 130mm drum brake up front along with a 110mm unit at the rear. These offer a decent bite but these being drum brakes, lack instant feedback at the lever. All thanks to the Synchronised Braking System, you get better braking along with lower chances of skidding.

TVS Radeon - Features

More than you’d expect?

Although the Radeon looks like a basic commuter, the company has made sure that it is not short of features and in fact, it gets some interesting ones. The bike gets a USB charging facility that is quite rare on a motorcycle of this segment. You also get a side stand indicator with a buzzer for added safety.

Moreover, the Radeon gets Synchronised Braking System (SBS) that works quite similar to the combined braking system under which both brakes are applied simultaneously when the rider presses the rear brake lever. This offers added safety and minimises chances of skidding. Moreover, as the Radeon also targets the rural buyers, gets some utility features like a luggage rack, pillion hook and a helmet lock as well.

TVS Radeon - Price in India and Verdict

Should you buy one?

The TVS Radeon undercuts the Hero Splendor range in terms of pricing and comes at almost the same price as the base variant of the Honda CD 110 Dream. This makes it one of the most affordable 110cc motorcycles that you can buy in India. At Rs 48,990 (ex-showroom Delhi), the TVS Radeon offers a peppy engine, some really usable & segment first features and a solid build quality that people generally look for in a motorcycle of this segment.

Watch our TVS Radeon video review here:

This new offering from TVS seems capable of giving a challenge to the Hero Splendor but there are many other factors apart from product technology that will make a difference in the coming months. For now, one thing that we can say is that the Radeon offers great value for money and should definitely be on your list if you are planning to buy a sub Rs 50,000 motorcycle.

Check out TVS Radeon complete engine specifications and on-road prices in your city right here.