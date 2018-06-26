TVS Ntorq 125 Long Term Review – Hits & Misses after 1,500 km and 2 months

Let me pick where we last left in order to give you a recap. The TVS Ntorq 125 joined Express Drives long-term fleet in April and if you read our initial report, you must be aware that we certainly liked the scooter in almost every aspect. As the Ntorq 125 completed one month with us, it was time for it to visit the service center and have a check-up. Thankfully, folks at TVS took good care of the scooter and it felt almost like new when it came back. Now, the TVS Ntorq 125 has spent two months with us and it has certainly settled itself with us and vice versa. As a result, while the scooter was earlier limited just to office commutes, it has now started being a part of some weekend rides too.

TVS Ntorq 125 looks sporty

So, let me start what came across as the biggest plus point for me. The engine on the TVS Ntorq 125 continues to impress in the second month as well. The peppy nature of the 124.7cc engine retains its character and leaves fellow riders on the road surprised with its low-end grunt. For starters, the exhaust note of the engine isn't sheepish and has a slightly deep bass, which makes it a unique offering in the market. The scooter feels a bit sluggish when throttled from a standstill but pulls ahead impressively past the 30 kmph mark. The top speed, however, sees an increment this time and we were able to achieve 115 kmph, which is appreciable for a 125cc scooter. And coincidentally, it was achieved on the day of the unveiling of TVS Ntorq 125 race-spec edition. Yes, coincidences do exist!

Watch our TVS Ntorq 125 video review here:

In our previous report, we had praised the TVS Ntorq 125 for multiple reasons and one of them was its braking. The set up continues to work fine and no brake fade has been experienced until now despite the scooter being subjected to frequent and hard braking at times. While figures aren't available, having ridden all scooters in this segment, I feel that the Ntorq 125 easily has the best brakes in the segment. The 220mm disc brake up front along with a 130mm drum unit at the rear offers excellent feedback and bite that you can trust these during times of an emergency. The suspension on the TVS Ntorq 125 is apt for daily commutes and it filters out the impact of small and moderate bumps. The seat is fairly comfortable even for long distances and the pillion was equally comfortable.

TVS Ntorq 125 tail lamp is one of the key visual highlights of this scooter

The under seat storage on the TVS Ntorq 125 is enough for your daily belongings and the boot light helps a lot in the dark. However, the boot is not generous enough to accommodate a full-sized helmet and hence, it felt it like a shortcoming at times. The USB charging port is convenient too and it actually helped me a couple of times when my phone was running out of charge, easing my communication disconnection anxiety.

TVS Ntorq 125 gets Indian tricolour on headlamp cowl

The highly informative digital instrument cluster is one of the prime highlights of the scooter and in the second month, we used the TVS Ntorq app more frequently which means our phone was connected to the scooter almost every alternate day. Again, in terms of the amount of information and layout, the cockpit is best in the segment and offers more data than some of the motorcycles a segment above. One thing we really like about the instrument cluster is that there is a separate trip meter and it automatically starts up when the scooter goes into reserve fuel bracket. This makes it easy to plan refills without any panic about running out of fuel.

Also Read: TVS Ntorq 125 Long Term Review Report 1– India’s most tech-loaded scooter worth your money?



TVS Ntorq 125 external fuel fill

Top speed recorder and lap timer are some features that might sound way too much for this scooter but the enthusiastic folks will surely love them. During the first time, it might take some time for you to connect your smartphone to the scooter as the process requires some time getting used to. After that, the scooter does it all for you and you just need to switch on the Bluetooth on your scooter and activate the TVS Ntorq app. Connect your smartphone and you will get call and text message information right there on the screen with a green light blinking next to it to attract your attention while you are busy riding.

TVS Ntorq 125 fully digital instrument cluster

Overall, the TVS Ntorq 125 is proving to be a worthy companion in the long term and it delivers promising performance and the fun factor which the segment is presently deprived of. Stay tuned with us as we'll bring the third and final report that will throw light on the overall experience and is it worth to spend your money on what is currently India’s most value for money 125cc scooter. Do watch out for our upcoming long-term video review too.

TVS Ntorq 125 mobile app displaying riding stats

POSITIVES

TVS Smart Xonnect

Braking

Engine Performance

NEGATIVES

Initial Acceleration

LOGBOOK

Date Acquired: 2nd April, 2018

Total kilometres Done: 1,500

Fuel efficiency achieved: 44 kmpl

Maintenance Costs: Rs 340 for engine oil (1st Free Service)