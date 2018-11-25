TVS NTorq 125 Long Term Review: Fun to ride & convenient to live with

TVS NTorq 125 has been with us for months now, seven months to be precise, and to say the least it still rides like the first time I rode it on TVS's Hosur test track. If you've been following our previous long-term reports, you already know that we've been mighty impressed by TVS Motor Company's 125cc sports-oriented scooter in terms of performance, comfort, and value for money. However, what's it like really living with it? There has got to be more to the scooter's initial charm. This is the seventh month TVS NTorq 125 has been with us, so here's a performance account.

Performance

Performance remains the highlight of all that's good in the TVS NTorq 125. The 124.7 cc is pretty much what gives the NTorq its peppy character. Not like we're urging you to race on the road, but the Ntorq is rather quick off the line for a 125cc scooter. While TVS claimed the top speed of the NTorq to be 95 km/h, during its time with us, it registered speeds beyond 100 km.

TVS NTorq 125 is on top of its game when it comes to handling. While cornering or leaning on most scooters seems highly perilous, the NTorq instills confidence as the TVS tyres are fairly grippy and have a rounded profile.

Braking from the 220mm disc brake up front and the 130mm drum at the rear is definitely another plus point especially with a very crisp bite at the front. The NTorq, however, does not feature TVS's SBS (syncronised braking system), which isn't missed very much but would prove beneficial for amateur riders.

Features

TVS has equipped the NTorq with a very elaborate list of features, with some being the first in the segment. The instrument cluster is very informative, however, features like top speed recorder or the lap timer are pretty much toys that one grows over with time.

The NTorq 125 is the first scooter in India to feature navigation. Connected to the user's smartphone via an app, the system directs the rider through directional markers on the instrument cluster. The navigation system is fairly accurate but depending solely on it wouldn't be a good idea. Pradeep Shah happens to have tested the NTorq's navigation system and found it helpful. I, on the other hand, couldn't have used it since TVS Smart Connect isn't available for Apple's iOS.

Other convenience features on board TVS NTorq include the external fuel filler cap and a lamp in the under seat storage, which don't seem like much but really do make living with the scooter a lot more convenient.

Comfort

TVS NTorq promises a comfortable everyday commute for both the rider and the pillion. In fact, if a situation requires you to occasionally travel slightly farther on it, the NTorq will not disappoint. The forks up front and a gas-charged monoshock (which is another segment-first) make for a soft suspension setup that is stiff enough for if you'd like to indulge in a bit of spirited riding at times.

Conclusion

TVS NTorq 125 has proven to be a good value for money option in the 125cc scooter segment in India. With a sporty design, it does stand out amidst other similarly styled scooters and offers a sporty disposition.

Even after having ridden it for so long, I'm still thankful and happy to do office commutes on the NTorq as it offers nippy handling through traffic and sounds better than its 125cc competitors.

At a price of Rs 59,700, the NTorq 125 offers a package complete with a fresh design, comfort, convenience, and impressive performance, and is by far a very good option to go for.

POSITIVES

Engine performance

Braking

Convenience features

NEGATIVES

TVS Smart Xonnect not available for iOS

LOGBOOK

Date Acquired: 2nd April, 2018

Fuel efficiency achieved: 44 kmpl

Maintenance Costs: Nil (2nd Free Service)