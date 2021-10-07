TVS Jupiter 125 First Ride Review: The Family Scooter Supremacy?

The highly popular TVS Jupiter gets a new bigger and better avatar, called Jupiter 125. Embedded with a high practicality quotient, is this the complete family scooter for India, and more importantly, can it challenge Suzuki Access 125's dominance? We find out in this review!

TVS Jupiter has been the second best-selling scooter in India for years now and the only worthy rival to the undisputed king – Honda Activa. However, if you look at the sales data from recent months, Suzuki Access 125 has been giving a tough fight to Jupiter for the number two spot and this only means one thing. The popularity of 125cc scooters in India is at new heights and since TVS doesn’t have a family scooter in its 125cc portfolio, it has now come up with a bigger and better version of its star scooter. We recently rode the new TVS Jupiter 125 at the company’s very own test track in Hosur to tell you what all it offers, how is it to ride, and more importantly, is it the best 125cc family scooter in India?

TVS Jupiter 125 – Appearance and Features

One good thing about the new TVS Jupiter 125 is that it looks substantially different compared to its standard 110cc counterpart. While there are some familiar Jupiter resemblances at some places, that is only done to make sure that the onlookers get an idea that this is a Jupiter at the end of the day. Upfront, the scooter gets an all-LED headlamp and the LED DRLs have been positioned over the turn indicators which is quite interesting. You will find chrome on the rear view mirrors, headlamp cowl, and the front apron for a more premium appeal. The tail lamp too gets LED DRLs, which do look appealing and these certainly make the scooter come across as an upmarket product. Moreover, the 12-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels look top-notch too and these further step up the desirability quotient of the scooter.

Overall, the Jupiter 125 looks quite proportionate and good-looking but there is a chance that you may feel that its design language resembles scooters like Activa 125 and the Hero Destini 125, especially when you look at the front, or the front three quarters. But then again, family scooters have a limited scope of a drastic change in design, and since un many cases it’s better and safe to go with a tried & tested formula, we are not complaining!

One small area of improvement though. We noticed a bit of a mismatch in colours on a few units during the media ride. In order to be precise, when we looked closely, the floorboard panels and the area behind the handlebar had a lighter shade compared to the rest of the scooter. We have already given this feedback to TVS and they have assured us that this would not be the case on the final models rolling out to the dealerships. The floorboard of the scooter is now wider than the standard Jupiter and TVS claims that the space is now decent enough to accommodate a gas cylinder. Glad that someone in the R&D clearly understands Indian middle-class families!

Another big change is that the fuel tank of the scooter is now fitted under the floorboard. Now if you have been thinking that this isn’t a good move and might lead to a mishap someday, worry not as it is made up of metal and so is the rest of the body of the scooter except for those panels under the floorboard. One of the reasons for moving the fuel tank towards the front is that TVS wanted to make sure that the Jupiter 125 gets the best under seat storage among all petrol scooters in India. So, the supremely massive 33-litre compartment can easily fit in two small full-size helmets, and hence, there is an ample storage area to keep your weekly stock of groceries. In addition, there are two luggage hooks as well for better convenience.

The TVS Jupiter 125 also comes with an all-in-one key slot. A normal twist to the left opens the underseat storage and when you press and twist the key to the right when it is in off position, the front external fuel fill lid pops out. That said, the Jupiter 125 is currently the only scooter in its class to offer an external fuel fill provision at the front. Near to that is a USB charger with a 2-litre glovebox that has more than enough space to keep your phone, wallet, sunglasses and even a one-litre water bottle.

The instrument cluster, like other TVS products, is a highly informative unit. Apart from the usual stuff, the digital-analog cluster shows instantaneous and average fuel efficiency, gets three tripmeters (Trip A, B and F), clock and indicators for helmet reminder, side stand, engine malfunction, Eco/Power and low fuel. Moreover, apart from the digital fuel gauge, the cockpit shows distance to empty range as well.

TVS Jupiter 125 – Engine specs and Performance

Powering this scooter is a 124.8cc, two-valve engine that develops 8.18 hp of power along with 10.5 Nm of torque. The company says that this is an all-new engine and hence, is not a derivative of the engines on the Ntorq or the Raider. The scooter comes with the company’s intelliGO tech that ensures a noiseless electric start as all you hear is just the sound of the engine as you thumb the starter. Moreover, you get automatic start-stop functionality, meaning the engine on the scooter will shut down automatically after a few seconds when the scooter is at idle, say when you are at a traffic signal. This eventually results in fuel-saving and in order to start the engine again, all you need to do is press the rear brake and blip the throttle. In case you don’t find it your type, the start-stop mechanism can be turned off too using the switch on the right.

Speaking of engine behaviour, the engine has a strong low and mid-range, thanks to which the scooter reaches speeds of up to 60-70 kmph quite effortlessly. The biggest highlight of this motor is the fact that it offers a high level of refinement and the smoothness stays intact throughout the rev range. However, the top-end seems a bit weak but then again, it’s not every day that you ride a family scooter close to its rev limiter. During our tests, the TVS Jupiter 125 managed to achieve a top speed of just about 90 kmph. The instantaneous fuel efficiency readout showed that the scooter delivers the best mileage at around 62 kmph, which is around 75 kmpl. On the other hand, while you are doing the top speed, it shows close to 23 kmpl. TVS claims a best-in-class fuel economy for the Jupiter 125 (no exact figure revealed) and we will be able to tell the number only once the scooter comes to us for a proper road test review. That said, for now, you can take an idea from these numbers, and with the 5-litre fuel tank, the Jupiter 125 should give you a range of over 250km on a full top-up.

TVS Jupiter 125 – Ride Quality and Handling

The suspension on the TVS Jupiter 125 isn’t too stiff, thanks to which the scooter offers a comfortable ride quality. The straight-line stability is quite decent and the scooter doesn’t deviate from its line even around corners. The grip from the tyres is satisfactory too and even at speeds of around 65 kmph on fast corners at the test track, these inspired enough confidence. Taking U-turns felt convenient too and so did switching directions from one side to another.

The seat height of the Jupiter 125 is kept the same as its standard 110cc model at 765mm. However, the kerb weight has gone up by 2 kg but that seems to get compensated with that little extra power output. The seat on the TVS Jupiter 125 is wide and the longest in the segment (TVS’ claim) and it can easily seat two average-sized adults with still some space left. The cushioning felt decent too and hence, spending a couple of hours on the saddle shouldn’t be an issue.

The top-end variant that we tested had a 220mm disc upfront along with a 130mm drum unit at the rear with the company’s standard Synchronised Braking Technology. The feel and feedback at the lever felt adequate and the scooter came to a halt quite effortlessly wherever we wanted it to. The SBT also worked fine and even after slamming both brakes, the scooter maintained its composure and didn’t unsettle or skid.

TVS Jupiter 125 – Price in India and Conclusion

Positioned between the standard Jupiter and the company’s flagship scooter – Ntorq, the new TVS Jupiter 125 comes in three variants – steel wheels, alloy wheels, and alloy wheels with a front disc brake with prices starting at Rs 73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Moreover, a connected variant is in the pipeline and TVS shall launch it in the coming weeks. The company has thrown in some really practical and useable features and that only makes the Jupiter 125 full of substance as a complete family scooter. That said, if you are in the market on the lookout for a 125cc scooter that fulfills your requirements in almost every aspect, is comfortable, offers a decent ride quality, and refined engine, then the TVS Jupiter 125 is one scooter that you should definitely consider.

Moreover, the Jupiter 125 ticks all boxes in terms of a complete scooter that can be ridden by anyone in your family and hence, looks like a very sensible option. So is this the best 125cc family scooter in India? Well, the first impressions are really positive and to be honest, we didn’t manage to find any major flaw or any missing points on this scooter, however, we would like to reserve our full opinion till it comes to us for a proper review. The competition isn’t easy in this segment with players like Honda Activa 125 and the 125cc best-seller Suzuki Access 125, and while the Jupiter 125 has got all ingredients to become the new king of the segment, only the coming months will tell the exact story.

TVS Jupiter 125 variant-wise prices below:

Does TVS Jupiter 125 qualify to be your next family scooter? We would love to know your answer!

