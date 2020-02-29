TVS iQube First Ride Review: TVS’ second innings in electric scooter territory looks a promising one!

During its second innings in the EV space, TVS is quite confident with the iQube why not! In this review, we tell you is TVS' latest offering has got what it takes to be a worthy all-rounder.

With an increasing market and demand for electric two-wheelers, more and more manufacturers are venturing into this space. The race has been joined by mainstream manufacturers lately and we saw Bajaj launching its all-electric Chetak a few days back. TVS also joined the electric bandwagon with its iQube electric scooter that we rode at the company’s Hosur test track very recently. Meanwhile, if you are thinking that the iQube is the first-ever electric scooter by TVS, think again as the company launched the Scooty Teenz electric back in the year 2008 but the same was discontinued due to poor demand. Now, TVS is quite confident with the iQube why not, after all the future is electric! In this review, we tell you is TVS’ latest offering in the electric scooter space has got what it takes to be a worthy all-rounder.

TVS iQube – Design and Appearance

TVS iQube looks like a traditional scooter in terms of design. There isn’t unnecessary drama and in fact, the scooter doesn’t try to look something different than it is in reality. Despite all this, the scooter still manages to look quite appealing. Upfront, the scooter gets U-shaped LED DRL along with a Robocop-inspired fascia with an all-LED headlamp.

At the rear, you get a sleek LED tail lamp and the turn indicators have LEDs too. The iQube takes some of its design cues from the Jupiter and this reflects while taking a look at the scooter from some angles. The overall body is devoid of any graphics, all thanks to which the scooter gets a clean, simple and a matured look. In terms of the overall fit and finish, TVS hasn’t disappointed this time as well as they have maintained quite a standard.

TVS iQube – Features and Connectivity

Now, to one of the biggest highlights of the scooter which is its instrument cluster. With the TVS iQube, you get a coloured TFT screen that offers multiple connectivity features. The unit can be connected to your smartphone via the TVS iQube mobile application. Once this is done, you have access to numerous smart features like geo-fencing, information about the nearest charging station with the available number of free slots, navigation assist, ride statistics, last parked location and a lot more. Once your phone is connected to the scooter, you can see incoming calls and message alerts on the instrument cluster. Moreover, the unit also tells you the remaining battery percentage of your phone.

Also, when you have put the scooter on the charge, you can track the charging status of the battery on your phone sitting in your comfort zone. Other noteworthy features on the TVS iQube include hazard lamps and a flip key with a small LED torchlight. The underseat storage on the iQube offers decent space but cant accommodate a full size, full-face helmet. The reason behind is two of the battery packs are located beneath the underseat compartment while one is located below the floorboard. The underseat compartment also offers a USB charger with the help of which you can charge your phone and other devices on the go.

TVS iQube – Specifications, Performance and Top Speed

Enough of talking, now move to the performance part. TVS iQube is in idle mode once you start the ignition. In order to run the scooter, you have to press the brake lever and long-press the Mode button that is located on the right side. There is also a side stand indicator on the instrument cluster and the scooter can move if the side stand is down. TVS iQube gets 2 riding modes namely Eco and Power and these can be toggle with the Mode button even while on the go. Moreover, you get parking assist with the scooter which TVS calls Q-park assist. In order to activate this, all you have to do is press the brake and long-press the ‘P’ button that is located just above the mode button. Under Q-park assist, you can choose from forward and reverse options.

While the scooter can do around 13 kmph in forward, it can crawl at around 4 kmph in reverse mode. TVS iQube gets a 5.9hp electric hub motor that is mounted at the rear wheel. The company claims a maximum torque output of 140 Nm at the rear wheel which is quite impressive. All thanks to the instant torque, TVS iQube offers brisk acceleration and it reaches 40 kmph from a standstill in just 4 seconds. During our test run, the scooter achieved 51 kmph in Eco mode and 81 kmph in Power mode and interestingly, these figures are higher than the company’s claimed figures. However, it has to be noted that we were able to achieve the said numbers when the battery charge was over 90 percent. Another impressive aspect of this electric scooter is that the performance doesn’t drop drastically even when the charge level falls below 40 percent and even at this level, there is hardly any difference in the acceleration and the scooter still manages to run at speeds of 70-75 kmph.

TVS iQube – Range and Charging

TVS iQube also comes with regenerative braking which means that some portion of the heat energy dissipated as losses is recovered back which eventually helps in improving range. Talking of range, TVS claims a figure of 78 km for the iQube per single full charge and the battery takes a total of 4-5 hours to get completely charged. When we spoke to TVS regarding this at length, they said that the regeneration rate on the iQube is 30 percent that eventually helps in adding 8 to 10 km to the overall range. The instrument cluster on this scooter also shows when the regeneration is happening during braking and releasing the throttle.

TVS has also installed 10 public charging stations at its dealerships that work 24×7 and since these are not fast chargers, the time taken to charge the battery is the same as the home charger. The company is also offering a home charger at this price and its installation is also free of cost. You can get this installed as per your convenience and this is activated only through an RFID card that is offered to the owner. Moreover, TVS is offering all features of Smart Xonnect as a part of the introductory package but plans to bring subscription plans in the months to come.

TVS iQube – Ride Quality and Handling

Talking of the ride quality, TVS iQube remains solid in a straight line and instills confidence even during corners, all thanks to the responsive chassis. Even at speeds of 75 kmph, you can easily dive into the corners and the 12-inch wheels make sure that the scooter maintains its composure. Braking on the TVS iQube is taken care of with the help of a 220mm disc brake upfront along with a 130mm drum brake at the rear. Both, the front and the rear offer fantastic feedback and bite and despite having a drum set up at the rear, you won’t feel that the braking performance is not up to the mark.

TVS iQube – Verdict, Pricing and Subscription

TVS iQube is currently priced at Rs 1.15 lakh (on-road, Bengaluru) and what you get at this price are over 60 connected features, charging facilities and an impressive performance. However, the company currently sells this scooter in Bengaluru only through 10 dealerships and hence, if you are planning to buy this scooter and are someone who resides outside Bengaluru, you will have to wait for some time till TVS launches this scooter in your city.

So, the final round-up! If you are in the market on the lookout of an electric scooter with a promising performance and an extensive feature list and are comfortable spending over Rs 1 lakh for an electric scooter, the TVS iQube deserves to be towards the top in your list.

