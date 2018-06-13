Triumph Street Triple RS Review: Wickedly fast & smarter

Introduction

Triumph Street Triple has been one of the most respected names in the middleweight streetfighter segment, primarily due to the fact that how practical and fun-filled the motorcycle has remained over the years. While the Street Triple 675 was no less than a delight in itself, Triumph decided to take one step ahead and bring in the all-new Street Triple. The prime highlight of the new model is the engine and it is the same 765cc unit that Triumph will supply for Moto2 championship starting 2019 season. The engine is offered in three states of tune and that essentially brings to table three versions of the new Street Triple with the suffixes S, R and RS in increasing order of potential and equipment on offer. India gets the base S and top-spec RS trims and we spent some quality time with the latter one fine weekend. Let's find out if the new Street Triple RS lives up to all the hype and should its rivals be worried!

Triumph Street Triple RS gets newly-styled bug-eyed headlamps. Image: Pradeep Shah

Design

The new Triumph Street Triple RS stands out in terms of design and while it might be the best looking Street Triple till date, it hasn't lost any of the quirkiness from its design. The front gets the same bug-shaped twin headlamp layout but these have been tweaked and added with LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights) in order to look more upmarket. The small headlamp cowl and the bar end mirrors are other welcome changes that instantly differentiates the 765cc Brute from its predecessor. The new Street Triple gets some subtle graphics that certainly look good with the new paint schemes. The tail section is sharper now and the seats are now split step-up type instead of a single unit on the Street Triple 675.

The new Triumph Street Triple RS looks better than its predecessor. Image: Pradeep Shah

Overall, the new Triumph Street Triple RS looks a lot more premium and in fact, it now bears heavy resemblance with the bigger Speed Triple. Overall, the Triple RS has got significantly better than the earlier model and it will continue to turn heads around wherever it goes. Quirky as it might be, the design looks dynamic too. At the end of the day, it's a motorcycle that is highly unlikely to miss a cognitive reaction once it's in your sight.

The heart of Triumph Street Triple RS is a 765cc, inline three-cylinder engine. Image: Pradeep Shah

Engine

The Triumph Street Triple RS sources power from a 765cc, inline three-cylinder engine that makes it the most powerful Street Triple yet. The motor gets ride-by-wire that makes the throttle response supremely smooth. The six-speed transmission gets a quickshifter that offers you the liberty of changing gears without using the clutch and save precious milliseconds on a racetrack. The gearbox receives a slipper clutch as well and the clutch is on a lighter side. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 123 bhp and 77 Nm and hence, the RS accounts for 10 bhp more than the base S model. performance from the word go is impressive and the motorcycle accelerates without any hesitation from low revs.

The exhaust note of the Triumph Street Triple RS is a bit subdued. Image: Pradeep Shah

Around 4,000 rpm you can start feeling the build-up of power. Once past about 6,000 rpm, the floodgates open up and immerse you into a wave of power that is best enjoyed riding atop between 6,000 and 9,500 rpm. The sound from the inline engine is pure music but the stock exhaust seems to restrict the machine's vocal chords. A custom-exhaust or a slip-on such as Arrow should make your rides nothing short of a concert though. The gearbox too complements the engine well and one can easily ride around at 55 kmph in 6th gear without the engine showing any signs of discomfort.

Triumph Street Triple RS is a better handler than the older model. Image: Pradeep Shah

Equipment

The Triumph Street Triple RS trim brings with it some of the highest spec equipment on a road legal motorcycle that even some of the litre-class motorcycles fail to have. For instance, you get the fully adjustable Showa big piston upside down forks up front along with Ohlins STX40 fully adjustable monoshock at the rear. The range-topping braking set up on the Triumph Street Triple RS ensures that safety does not take a back seat while you unleash all the potential of the streetfighter. The front gets twin 310mm discs with Brembo four-piston radial monobloc calliper while the rear is taken care of with the help of a single 220mm disc with Brembo single-piston calliper. Both come linked to a switchable ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and hence, this safety feature can be shut down when you are in no mood of playing it safe.

Traction control improves overall safety. Image: Pradeep Shah

Bite from the brakes is excellent and the feedback from the front brake lever is good. If you're a confident rider, the Street Triple RS will reward you in more ways than you can think. The handling is excellent and the suspension and chassis do a brilliant job of keeping things together even when going over an undulation through the middle of a corner. In case things go beyond the scope of mechanical grip, there's an extra safety net of traction control to reel you in back to safety. There are different riding modes too, which alter the throttle response and traction control interference in order to help you ride better in conditions such as rain or as per your desire to go fast.

Coloured 5-inch instrument cluster on Triumph Street Triple looks class apart. Image: Pradeep Shah

The instrument cluster on the Triumph Street Triple RS is one of its sweetest highlights and looks fantastic. The fully coloured 5-inch screen gets six different displays and the menu can be scrolled with the help of a five-way joystick on the left switchgear. This undoubtedly is the best screen to look at in its segment right now.

Triumph Street Triple RS is a great machine to have fun with. Image: Pradeep Shah

Price

The Triumph Street Triple RS can be yours for Rs 11.13 lakh and yes, it is significantly expensive than some of its rivals but it also comes with a lot more electronics. The recently launched Suzuki GSX-S750 at a price of Rs 7.45 lakh is the most affordable motorcycle in the segment and is cheaper than the Street Triple by over Rs 3 lakh. The Kawasaki Z900 and Ducati Monster 821 come at respective prices of Rs 7.68 lakh and Rs 9.51 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi) and that indeed makes the Street Triple RS a pricey affair in front of its competition. However, when you do end up riding the Street Triple RS regularly, it becomes clear how the electronics make life easier and safer and also let you have more fun.