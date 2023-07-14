Triumph Speed 400 Review: Coming of age

The entry-level premium motorcycle segment has been buzzing like never before in India. With iconic international brands co-developing with local manufacturers, the Indian two-wheeler sector has truly come of age. It’s been an open secret, but Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles have been working on an affordable modern classic motorcycle for over 5 years.

The covers are finally off of the Triumph Speed 400 and both companies have managed to send shock waves across the segment and make its rivals shake in their boots with some serious aggressive pricing. The latest neo-retro motorcycle is priced at Rs 2.33 lakh, introductory ex-showroom. We get our hands on one of the most anticipated motorcycles of the year and here’s our first take on the Triumph Speed 400.

Triumph Speed 400 Review: Sticking to traditions

Playing to its strengths, Triumph has stuck to its clean yet muscular retro design which is inspired from the Street Twin family. Even though Triumph is focused on cracking the price-conscious Indian market, it hasn’t cut corners when it comes to materials used, quality of paint and fit-and-finish. With simplistic design, the Speed 400 makes more of a statement with its 13 litres sleek fuel tank with bulging knee recesses.

The new Speed 400 gets triangular shaped side body panels and trademark elements like all-black coated engine with finned cylinder head and upswept silencer. It comes standard with full LED lighting, may it be the head lamp, rear lights and the indicators. Speaking about attention to details, the roadster comes with brushed aluminum handlebars and front fender.

Triumph Speed 400 Review: Hardware and features

The Speed 400 is equipped with eye-catching 43mm gold anodized upside-down front forks and rear monoshock setup having a travel of 140mm and 130mm respectively. The new Triumph retro roadster gets a single 300mm disc brake in front which is complemented with the 230mm disc.

Triumph has opted for a semi-digital LCD instrument cluster with an analogue speedometer. The multi-functional screen does come across slightly basic but reads out gear position, fuel gauge, distance to empty and two trip meters. It also comes equipped with dual-channel ABS, switchable traction control, USB charger, immobilizer and rider-by-wire.

Triumph Speed 400 Review: Performance and Handling

The Speed 400 has the most powerful engine in its segment with an output of 39.5bhp and 37.5Nm of torque. The 398cc offers torque as low as 2,000 rpm making it versatile and capable at slow moving traffic. Just to give you an example, in third gear, the motorcycle remains calm and continues to hum with energy as low as 2,000rpm. The liquid cooled engine has a responsive throttle response that would bring a smile to our face. With effortless pick up, the Speed 400 builds up pace in a rapid manner but it never tries to intimidate you.

If the bottom-end torque is impressive then the midrange power delivery is where the Speed 400 switches on the afterburner and races to the limiter, i.e 10,000rpm. What is worth mentioning is that even though the bike manages to hit the insane speed effortlessly, its ace in the pack is that the top-end torque sustains the performance. This is very different from other motorcycles in this segment as the speed begins to drop, but that’s not the case with the Speed 400. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with spot on shifts along with the slipper clutch for an effortless riding experience.

Based on a brand new perimeter frame, the Speed 400 showcased its agile nature at the testing track. It cleanly cuts through corners like a knife through butter. For those who would have doubts whether the Speed 400 is a true blue Triumph bike or not, let’s just address this once and for all as it has all the traits that the iconic British two-wheeler is known for. The Speed 400’s handling prowess would easily shame its competitors due to its superior power-to-weight ratio. As it weighs only 176 kg, the Speed can weave through slow moving traffic in an effortless manner. Good news for enthusiasts, the new Triumph modern classic stays steady in an aggressive lean angle without any rude awakening of the foot pegs scraping on the tarmac.

Triumph Speed 400 Review: Ride Quality and Ergonomics

Triumph has focused on a uncompromising comfortable ride quality and the Speed 400 ticks all the boxes in carpeting the broken roads and ditches. The 43mm front forks along with the rear monoshock manage to ensure that the rider never encounters a spine busting experience unless the bike comes across a deep pothole.

With a saddle height of 790mm, the Speed 400 is an extremely accessible motorcycle making it one of the most manageable retro classic motorcycles available in the market. The Speed 400’s sitting stance is ideal for daily commute and high cruising. With wide handles and neutral positioned foot pegs, the Triumph bike offers a comfortable and practical ergonomics that will be appreciated by both men and women riders.

Triumph Speed 400 Review: Final Word

The Triumph Speed 400 is the disruptor that will create havoc in this entry-level premium segment and will force its competition to rework their strategies, maybe even pricing. The Speed 400 is a great all-rounder that can be ridden in the city and cruise comfortably on the highway over 150 kmph. Its compact size might not be an ideal over 6 feet in height but then Triumph will soon launch the Scrambler 400 X which should address that issue. The engine is a gem as it offers plenty of punch, torque and the power is readily available irrespective of whether it’s in low, mid or top range powerband.

Priced at Rs 2.33 lakh, ex-showroom, Triumph has managed to hit the sweet spot that will rival the likes of the Honda H’ness CB350, Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the new Harley-Davidson X440. In all honesty, the Speed 400 is more than just an affordable motorcycle as it retains all the strengths of a Triumph motorcycle.

