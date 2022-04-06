Tata Altroz DCA First Drive Review: Tech for masses

Tata Altroz made its Indian debut two years ago. The premium hatchback went on sale with two engine options and just one 5-speed manual transmission. Over time, the homegrown brand offered the option of a 1.2L turbo-petrol motor as well. However, the automatic transmission remained out of sight for the country’s safest premium hatchback. Now in March 2022, Tata Motors is finally answering the demand for Altroz’s automatic variants with the Tata Altroz DCA. The DCA suffix stands for – Dual-clutch Automatic. After all the wait, is the Altroz DCA worth your money, time, and patience? We tried finding it out during our first-drive review.

Tata Altroz DCA First Drive Review: Microscopic Changes

Tata Motors is keeping up with its ‘New Forever’ ideology to keep its model line-up fresh. Hence, the company has made some tweaks to the Altroz’s lineup with the introduction of the automatic transmission as well.

The new Opera Blue paint scheme is the most noticeable of all. Next on the list is the tiny “DCA” badge, which sits on the boot lid.Apart from these distinctions, the Altroz remains untouched in terms of exterior. After all, it is a gorgeous-looking car, and it is a wise move to avoid fixing what’s not broken.

The new console for the gear level adds some fresh appeal. Moreover, the driving-mode button now serves the function of a door lock-unlock switch. Surprisingly, there are no driving modes on offer on the Altroz DCA. Also, recently Tata Motors replaced the button array for the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with an “ALTROZ” motif. Consequently, the volume knob was also removed, and it was highly missed while we drove the car. On the whole, the Altroz’s cabin is a happy place to spend time while locomoting from point A to B.

Tata Altroz DCA First Drive Review: Macroscopic Changes

The DCA badge on the boot lid brings along a major change on the Altroz – a new dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The 6-speed transmission is designed to withstand the Indian conditions as it can keep dust away from itself, and the wet clutches keep the heat at a distance. The gearbox is paired to the 1.2L NA petrol motor only.

The more powerful 1.5L diesel and 1.2L turbo-petrol power plants continue to come with the stick shift gearbox. The 3-cylinder motor puts out 84 bhp of peak power and 113 Nm of max torque. With the new gearbox, the motor’s NVH levels remain well in control. Nevertheless, some vibrations can be felt around the pedals and steering wheel while idling.

The driving experience with the automatic gearbox is nothing but smooth. Shifts felt seamless, and the transmission kept away from the jerks at low speeds. The gear ratios are intelligently-designed as well. The final overdrive gear helps it cruise effortlessly, whereas the initial gears enable the Altroz in making its way through the traffic. Dual-clutch gearboxes are often known for their fuel-sipping habits, but the Altroz’s unit managed to return a decent 14 kmpl figure during the test run.

The engine-gearbox combination also feels peppy enough to maintain pace at expressways and in urban runabouts. The upshifts on this ‘Shift by Wire’ unit are fast, whereas the downshifts felt slow even if we used the gearbox in manual mode. The engine’s not-so-exciting top-end performance is also a big reason in this regard. The turbo-petrol motor could make for a better fit for those looking for a performance-friendly Altroz with an automatic gearbox. However, Tata Motors is tight-lipped about this engine-gearbox blend for now.

Tata Altroz DCA First Drive Review: Should You Buy It?

The Tata Altroz DCA is available from a starting price of Rs. 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom) from XMA+ trim onwards, with a premium of Rs. 1.07 lakh over the manual variants. While this incremented price adds convenience with the two-pedal operation, it also adds more value to the car with a technologically-advanced gearbox. In fact, the DCA manages to bundle the joy of a quick dual-clutch automatic with the smoothness of a CVT and the pocket-friendly nature of a torque converter automatic transmission. Well, if the idea is to keep the jerkiness of AMTs at a hand’s distance, the Altroz DCA makes for a great purchase. Also, other attributes of the Altroz – high safety rating, supple ride, predictable handling, feature-loaded interior, and scintillating exterior stay intact in the automatic iteration as well.

