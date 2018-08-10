Suzuki Burgman Street Road Test Review: Suzuki’s MAXI-mum scooter worth extra cash?

India is not much familiar with maxi scooters and in fact, the last one was rolled out almost a decade ago in the form of Kinetic Blaze. Sadly, the innings of the Blaze soon came to an end due to the fact that the customers were not ready for such an offering and moreover, its high price tag acted as a catalyst in its retirement! Now, with changing times and touring becoming more of a trend, Suzuki has taken the same path and launched the Burgman Street which is now the only maxi scooter that you can buy in India. Now, before we proceed any further, first, what is this maxi scooter thing? Well, in simple words, its a touring scooter with more focus on comfort than a conventional scooter. The Suzuki Burgman Street demands some extra cash over a conventional 125cc scooter, so the big question stands - Should you spend a bit more for it? Let's find out!

Suzuki Burgman Street - Design and Styling

First, the design that has to the Suzuki Burgman Street's major highlight. All thanks to the maxi-scooter styling, the Burgman has a solid road presence and looks considerably bigger than a conventional scooter. The front section has a large apron that houses a full LED headlamp including LED DRLs. Above it is a small windscreen that looks aerodynamics but is not good enough to protect you from windblasts at high speeds. There is a subtle use of chrome at the front that makes the Burgman Street look premium and upmarket.

The clear lens turning winkers have been fitted neatly into the front apron as well and these look stylish. Also, I like the way how the aluminium footpegs are designed and how these seem to merge into the body when you close them. The rear end of the Suzuki Burgman Street gets a large LED tail lamp that looks bold and equally appealing like rest of the elements. There is a broad grab rail that not only offers a bit of character but is convenient too.

The Suzuki Burgman Street rides on a 12-inch wheel up front along with a 10-inch unit at the rear and the latter might look small considering the overall dimensions of the scooter. The Burgman Street is the first scooter in the company's line up to get a fully digital instrument cluster and the unit has an easy to read layout. The white backlit cluster gets twin trip meters, clock along with the usual bits. While this does come across as an impressive feature, it might fade away in front of the competition like TVS Ntorq 125 that gets a more comprehensive unit at a much lesser price. The quality of the switchgear is quite decent as one would normally expect from Suzuki but you will notice a few features missing here.

For instance, there is no parking braking and pass-by switch that you can even find in budget-centric scooter nowadays. Also, we would have loved to see an engine kill switch considering the fact that one of the prime rivals of the Burgman, TVS Ntorq gets one.

Suzuki Burgman Street - Convenience

The Suzuki Burgman Street stands high in terms of convenience as it gets two storage pockets up front that actually make a lot of sense. While the right pocket is decent enough to accommodate a one-litre water bottle and your basic belongings like a wallet and mobile phone, one of the left acts like a small glove box and gets a charging facility where you can charge your phone or other handy electronic stuff on the go. The under seat storage on the Burgman is quite generous at 21.5-litres and is one of the best in the segment. The compartment can even accommodate a full-size helmet but sadly, misses out on a boot light.

Suzuki Burgman Street - Engine and Performance

The Suzuki Burgman gets the same 125cc heart as the Access 125 with almost identical power and torque outputs at 8.7 bhp and 10.2 Nm respectively. The engine has a high level of refinement and packs a punchy midrange and most importantly, it does not seem to lose its breath despite being 7 kg heavier than the Access 125. The sweet spot of this motor is close to 60 kmph that makes both, city commuting and touring easy and hassle-free. During our test runs, we managed to achieve a top speed of 106 kmph that is quite decent for a scooter of this segment. Now to the utterly important 'kitna deti hai' question, the maxi scooter delivered a combined fuel economy of 48 kmpl during test runs that comprised of 60 percent city and 40 percent highway riding. The Suzuki Burgman Street has been fitted with a 5.6-litre fuel tank and hence you should get a range of close to 250 km once you fill the tank up to its brim.

Suzuki Burgman Street - Ride Quality

In terms of riding position, the Suzuki Burgman Street is unlike any other scooter in the market at present and you will notice this fact the moment you occupy the saddle. The prime reason being, the handlebar is not connected directly with the front cowl like you see in conventional scooters. Also, the unit is a bit wider and is positioned a bit closer to the rider that results in an upright and comfortable riding position.

One area where the Suzuki Burgman Street clearly justifies its touring credentials is the way how the rider can adjust his or her foot position. Suzuki calls it flexi position as the scooter offers two different riding positions out of which one is the usual one where the rider places his or her feet on the floorboard while in the other one, you can place your feet on the extended part of the floorboard. The latter one is more relaxed and beneficial and is ideal for long distances. The wider seat on the Suzuki Burgman is comfortable and well padded and even the pillion did not complain when it comes to comfort even on the long haul.

Suzuki Burgman Street - Handling

Surprisingly, despite being a maxi scooter, the Suzuki Burgman Street handles really well. You can actually zig-zag through traffic without any difficulty and while leaning on turns at high speeds, you won't lose any confidence either. The grip from the tyres is also adequate and while these may look small, these don't fall short by any chance when it comes to serving the purpose.

The stopping power to the Suzuki Burgman Street is delivered with the help of a disc brake up front along with a drum brake at the rear. While the front offers a good feedback, it lacks that instant bite and things may go for a toss under panic situations. The rear, on the other hand, works satisfactorily fine. Thankfully, a combined braking system is offered as standard with the Suzuki Burgman Street. For starters, the mechanism applies both brakes automatically when the rider presses the rear brake lever only, resulting in safer and enhanced braking.

The suspension on the Burgman Street comprises of conventional telescopic forks up front along with a monoshock at the rear and these do a fair job of offering a comfortable ride quality and absorb even the impact of fairly bigger potholes easily.

Suzuki Burgman Street - Price in India and Verdict

Suzuki has intelligently positioned the Burgman Street in the 125cc scooter segment. While on one hand, you have scooters like Honda Grazia and TVS Ntorq that offer more features at a lesser price, on the other, there is the Vespa 125 range that boasts of unmatched retro theme and exclusivity. The Suzuki Burgman Street sits somewhere in between and offers a bit of almost everything from a decent feature list, and looks to premiumness and of course, high comfort. The scooter is priced in India at Rs 68,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and yes, it costs significantly more than most of the scooters in the market.

So, is the Suzuki Burgman Street worth for that extra money? Absolutely! If you wish to stand out from the crowd of conventional looking scooters and don't mind paying a bit extra in exchange of enhanced comfort and a solid road presence, the Suzuki Burgman Street is definitely the deal you should look for.