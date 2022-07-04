Suzuki Avenis 125 Review: Just a pretty face?

The Suzuki Avenis 125 can be your everyday peppy scooter that does no more than what it is intended for – A practical, fuel-efficient ride!

With its strong and refined engine, sporty good looks and the Suzuki badge, the Avenis ticks all the boxes when it comes to finding a trendy and youthful 125cc scooter in the market. It even rides quite well, but the similarities to its reliable and market-tested sibling, the Access 125 works both in its favour, and against!

New face, old identity

The Suzuki Avenis 125 is dressed up in a sporty avatar with an edgy look full of cuts and creases. Especially, the one we have here, the Suzuki Avenis Ride Connect Edition in dual-tone shade- Lime green and black looks very eye-catching on the road. Even if that’s not enough to satiate your desire for an edge, there’s a bright blue Race Edition on offer as well.

Now, the design is important because that is what differentiates the Avenis 125 from the Access 125. Strip it down, bare body and bones, both siblings share the same engine and chassis. But the similarities don’t quite end there as the Avenis looks a little like the TVS NTorq as well.

Suzuki Avenis 125: Engine & Performance

The Suzuki Avenis 125 is powered by a 124 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, two-valve engine that produces a peak power of 8.58 bhp at 6,750 rpm and a peak torque of 10 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine offers refined performance with a smooth and linear acceleration that makes the Avenis quick at its feet. It has a kerb weight of 106 kg and can sprint to a speed of 70-80 kmph easily, but once it reaches that number, the feedback starts tapering off. Since it is a scooter for your daily commute or your brisk grocery trips, 80kmph seems sufficient.

Although, if Suzuki had tweaked the engine on the Avenis 125 to offer a slight more power or torque to set it apart from the Access 125, it would’ve gone a long way. Overall, it has a decent pickup and acceleration, nothing too special, nothing too faulty.

Suzuki Avenis 125: Ride & Handling



Since the Suzuki Avenis carries the good from the Access 125 – it gets the same frame suspension, wheels, tyres and brakes. As a result, it rides quite well and offers a comfortable ride even on broken roads while absorbing adulations with ease.

But, the Avenis 125 also carries the bad from Access and that is the feeble handling. It makes you wonder why Suzuki shied away from offering a sportier or more commanding riding experience with the Avenis to complement its style and outlook. Sadly, the Avenis feels rather numb when it goes over a speed of 60kmph and feels nearly identical to the Access in that department.

Suzuki Avenis 125: Features and Creature Comforts

What the Suzuki Avenis 125 doesn’t get in terms of handling, it makes up for it in the matter of features and practicality. The comfortable riding position is complemented by a roomy floorboard that’s spacious enough for even tall riders. The seat is a little different and not entirely flat like the Access. There’s an ample amount of storage space under the seat, a couple of glove boxes on the back of the apron and it also gets a USB charger. Although the fuel filler is outside, it is placed near the grab rail. Hence, you’ll have to get off to fuel up.

Other features include a Bluetooth-equipped fully-digital instrument console, an LED headlight and tail-lamp, and a side-stand cut-off.



Suzuki Avenis 125: Price

Well, the Suzuki Avenis 125 is a decent scooter that doesn’t have any major issue pulling it down, but at the same time it also doesn’t have anything to make it stand apart either. At an ex-showroom price of Rs. 89,000, it is largely the Access 125 with a twist. Just a simple wardrobe makeover if you may. If you’re looking for a sporty scooter, there are other options in the market that might be worth a try, but if an Access 125 with fresh body paint is all you need, look no further.