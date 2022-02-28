Skoda Slavia First Drive Review: The Messiah of sedans?

Skoda aims to revive the sedan segment by infusing exciting options to the customers like the Slavia. Will it propel the Czech company to pole position in this class?

The mid-size sedan segment has been in the doldrums for some time now and with the Kushaq creating some traction in the SUV market, why is Skoda so keen to enter the saloon class with the all-new Slavia? According to Zac Hollis, Director Skoda Auto India, the answer is quite straightforward, who simply puts it that this segment has been shrinking due to the lack of exciting options and the Slavia will aim to bring sedan customers back to the showrooms. As time will tell whether they manage to achieve this feat, we sit behind the wheel of the Slavia 1-litre turbo-petrol and find out how it fairs in real-world conditions. Our first drive review focuses on the engine, ride quality, and handling capabilities. The Slavia is available in three variants — Active, Ambition and Style. We review the top-of-the-line automatic version.

Engine: Peppy and responsive

The Slavia retains the same powertrains as the Kushaq — the 1-litre TSI, 3 cylinders 114bhp and 178Nm and 1.5-litre TSI, 4-cylinders, 148bhp and 250Nm. The former trim is mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter. We drove the automatic version and the first thing that caught our attention is how well the turbo-petrol unit and the gearbox complement each other. With the turbo lag not so pronounced, the TSI unit offers enough grunt to comfortably cruise in slow-moving traffic and offer instant power to effortlessly overtake when required. The engine becomes livelier once the needle goes past 1,500 rpm and with the turbo kicking in below 2,000 rpm, the mid-range power band is where the Slavia is happiest. The 1-litre unit’s power delivery characteristics are not very dramatic rather linear ensuring the powerplant is never found wanting power and acceleration. This will be much appreciated by many as it doesn’t overwhelm the person behind the wheel and more so complements their driving style. The engine is refined though it has a distinctive growl, which is more audible outside rather than in the cabin. The acoustics do come across as a sporty roar, but when push comes to shove, the engine can get a bit boisterous.

The torque converter seamlessly changes gears and is always looking to upshift so that the fuel economy doesn’t suffer. So, at 70-75 kmph, the Slavia would be cruising in fifth gear. If you want to spice things up, you can opt for Sport mode, which genuinely bumps the engine’s response and it hits the redline while holding the needle for a longer time. The Slavia also comes equipped with paddle shifters, which lets you downshift quickly.

Tarmac hugger: Handling and ride

Based on the MQB A0 IN platform, same as the Kushaq, the Slavia retains all its positive handling capabilities. As the suspension set-up is on the firm side, the Slavia feels surefooted and stable while taking sharp turns. Even though slight understeer can be felt, the sedan remains predictable and gives an assurance that you’re in total control. Minute body roll can also be felt, but enthusiasts will be able to fly in and out of the apex without a worry as it remains steady. The steering wheel is well-balanced and offers decent feedback. In terms of heft, it’s on the lighter side but this makes it easier to manoeuvre the car in tight parking areas or weave it out of the traffic.

Even though the suspension set-up isn’t as soft as the Kushaq, it easily manages to carpet ditches and broken roads. The rear passenger doesn’t feel an uncomfortable thud every time the Slavia drives over a pothole. You will be aware of the kind of road conditions you’re on, but the suspension cushions the impact. At high speeds, the sedan remains stable and poised. Skoda has managed to strike a perfect balance of ride and handling.

Things to look out for

The Slavia is the widest, tallest and one of the longest sedans in the segment. This translates into acres of leg-and-shoulder room for rear passengers. Three adult passengers can comfortably sit here. It also boasts the largest boot capacity with 521 litres and has an impressive ground clearance of 179mm. Continuing with the cabin, it is solidly built and gets a dual-tone black and beige dashboard with a metal layer cutting across it. The 10-inch touchscreen is intuitive and easy to use. It comes with connectivity options like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and unlike the Kushaq it gets an 8-inch all-digital instrument cluster. There’s something for audiophiles, the top trim has an 8-speakers music system with an additional subwoofer.

Safety being paramount, the Slavia comes equipped with 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control for better traction, Electronic Differential System, Multi-Collision Brake, Hill-Hold Control, a tyre pressure monitor and much more. Even though it doesn’t come with all four-disc brakes, the Slavia gets a disc brake wiping system.

Summing up

Priced from Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 15.39 lakh, ex-showroom, for the fully loaded automatic, the Slavia is at par with its competition, though the top torque converter trim enters the diesel sedan bracket. The Slavia is solid build, has excellent handling traits and offers a comfortable ride. In terms of practicality, it has a massive boot space and plenty of cabin space. So, will Skoda manage to bring back the jam to the sedan segment and revive it? We certainly hope so as it’s one capable all-rounder.