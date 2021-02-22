Royal Enfield MiY Review: Customized riding gear at great prices

Royal Enfield's MiY or Make-It-Yours initiative offers liberty to the customers in terms of bike, riding gear and apparel customization and we recently tried the said platform on a helmet and a T-shirt. Here's our experience as we also decode the entire process!

Royal Enfield – the world’s oldest bike maker in continuous production is selling motorcycles for over a century now. The key reason behind the immense popularity of RE cruisers is that these are more of a lifestyle rather than just plain motorcycles. Very well aware of this, Royal Enfield has now taken this lifestyle mantra a step ahead with the launch of the MiY (Make-It-Yours) initiative. The said platform started its life with the Meteor 350 and is now available for Classic 350, 650 Twins & the Himalayan and as the name suggests, it offers a wide range of customization options to choose from. Recently, Royal Enfield introduced the MiY tool for apparel and gear in which you get over personalisation 7,000 options for helmets and over 15,000 options for T-shirts. The options are so comprehensive that you can choose the helmet shape, visors, internal fabric, graphics and even add the text of your choice.

The MiY can be availed at the company’s official India website and will soon be available at the Royal Enfield stores across India. RE is currently quoting a period of 15-20 days for the customized apparel and gear to be delivered to your doorstep and is currently the only manufacturer to offer such kind of platform to the customers. The starting price for MiY is currently Rs 3,200 for helmets and Rs 1,250 for T-shirts. We got a chance to try this personalization tool and here’s how our experience turned out!

How to customise a Helmet using Royal Enfield MiY:

Royal Enfield’s MiY platform for helmets and T-shirts is web-addressed at www.store.royalenfield.com/myo. Starting with the helmet first, you can select from three styles – half face, full face and trooper. After choosing the helmet type, you will be redirected to the main customization page. On the left section, you can see multiple customisation options to choose from while on the right, you can see the 360-degree view of your helmet and whatever options you select will get reflected here in order to give you an idea of how your helmet will look like.

Selecting the options in a clockwise manner, first, you can choose the base colour or the shell colour for the helmet. Next up is the decal section that lets you choose from a number of options and some of these might be available with a specific shell colour. Select the next option on the left section that lets you choose even the inside fabric colour. Once you are done with this, proceed to the next option that lets you choose the available finish for the helmet i.e. matte or gloss. The last option shows different visor colours and the available ones are yellow and clear for the full-size helmet that we tried.

Click on the Add to Cart option after which you will have to select one of the available sizes for your helmet i.e. S, M, L and XL. After this, click on the Cart and proceed to checkout after which you have to fill in your contact details and select the mode of payment to complete the order.

How to customize a T-shirt using Royal Enfield MiY:

In order to customize a T-shirt using Royal Enfield’s MiY, go to the same URL – store.royalenfield.com/myo and select T-shirts. After this, you will see a similar screen with customization options on the left and a 360-degree view of your T-shirt on the right. Choosing options on the left in a clockwise manner, first, you will be required to pick the base colour of your T-shirt. After this, the second option lets you customize the front portion of your T-shirt. Here, you can choose a Royal Enfield motorcycle graphic, its colour and even the angle at which you want to get it printed on your T-shirt. As an alternative, if you don’t want a motorcycle printed on your T-shirt, you can also select from a number of cool-looking designs. Now, if you are someone who doesn’t even like the said prints, there are a number of badges to choose from and you can get up to five of these on your T-shirt at places seen in the picture.

After you are done with the front portion of your T-shirt, it’s time to select the next option that lets you design the back portion. Here you can select the motorcycle graphic, colour, angle and placement and you can even add a text of your choice of up to 15 characters along with a couple of text styles to choose from. Once done, proceed to the final step that lets you choose the badge for the left and right sleeve of your T-shirt.

After you are done customising your T-shirt, you can add it to the cart while selecting the available sizes – S, M, L, XL, 2XL and 3XL. Open the cart and proceed to checkout after which you will have to enter your details and mode of payment to complete the order.

Why you should try Royal Enfield MiY?

Royal Enfield is currently the only manufacturer in India to offer such a unique platform through which customers can customize their own helmets and T-shirts with a wide range of customization options on offer. The process is simple and easy and you can do the job in just a few clicks which is a matter of hardly 5 to 7 minutes. Talking of helmets, these are DOT and ISI certified and a customised full-size helmet will cost you around Rs 4,500. The approximate delivery time for a customized helmet is 30 days. On the other hand, a moderately customized Royal Enfield T-shirt will cost you roughly Rs 1,500 with an estimated delivery time of 15 to 20 days. All T-shirts are made of cotton material.

Also, it has to be noted that orders made on Royal Enfield MiY cannot be cancelled and hence, we advise you to check all the customization options carefully before you proceed to final checkout. We found a reasonably good quality of material on both, helmet and T-shirt and highly recommend Royal Enfield’s MiY, especially to the people who see motorcycling as more of a lifestyle. Also, with the wide range of customization options and free shipping, we found the pricing spot on and hence, the MiY platform stands high on the value-for-money front too!

