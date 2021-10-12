Royal Enfield ‘Make It Yours’ Customisable Jacket Review

Royal Enfield recently extended its MiY (Make it Yours) program to riding jackets. We tried the same a few days back and here is our experience along with price and customization steps.

Royal Enfield had some time back launched the Make It Yours (Miy) line of customisable merchandise and accessories. We had reviewed the customised helmet and t-shirts that time and quite liked it but didn’t have an option to customise the riding jackets offered by the brand. Now though, Royal Enfield has made it possible for buyers to customise their jackets too, adding further to their personalisation programme. We recently customised one of their jackets and used it to find out how the customisation process works and how good the jackets really are.

Pushing the idea of ‘Your Adventure, Your Jacket’ the customisation process is quite simple and intuitive to start with. One just needs to visit the official store website of Royal Enfield and enter the Miy section. Thankfully, Royal Enfield has kept the customisation options limited to the essential and functional bits about a riding jacket and not just visual ones. Also, it’s good that you can’t have any and every type of text written all over the jacket because I personally wouldn’t want to see someone wearing a jacket that reads ‘Faster Than You Can Blink’ or some other weird stuff on the back.

The interface on the website is easy to understand but does take a little time to load. Once the interface is ready, you can choose between a range of jackets depending on your requirement and preference. I went in for Khardungla V2 jacket as I like its design and especially the olive colour that makes it stand out. Next, one can choose the exterior colour followed by the armour options. One can choose between Knox and D30 armour and within these two one can also decide between the two levels of armour. I went for Knox Level 2 armour for shoulder, elbow and back protection. You can also opt for chest armour at an extra cost just like other armour bits.

Since it’s quite common for Royal Enfield riders to go long-distance touring, the brand is also offering optional winter and rain protection for the jackets at an additional price. Opting for these would mean your jacket would have all-weather usability with good safety.

After placing the order delivery took about three weeks, which is good in my opinion for a product that is not mass-produced and is customised as well. The jacket was packed quite nicely and sent in a Miy branded box. Full marks to the brand for delivering a premium packaging and delivery experience.

Watch Video – Royal Enfield MiY Riding Jacket Customisation Steps:

Once I had the jacket, I quickly started appreciating the impressive material and stitching quality. The dark olive colour looks a lot better in flesh than in pictures and would go really well with the Royal Enfield Classic in Army green colour. The armour pieces were packaged separately and it’s when you see and hold these pieces that you realise the quality on offer. Unlike the standard armour, the Knox Level 2 armour looks great and offers a far better design and material quality translating into better impact absorption capabilities. Also, the jacket fitment is snug and smart, exactly the way one would want their riding jacket to be.

The jacket also has four smartly integrated large pockets upfront, allowing for easy storage of essentials. Also, the material of this jacket is such that even without rain protection, it can keep you largely protected from light and short durations of rain.

Conclusion

Over the course of riding motorcycles for two decades, I’ve used a variety of riding jackets ranging from the cheap and local ones to the expensive imported ones. However, I’ve been able to appreciate only a few of these jackets as many offer all-round brilliance at either an exorbitant price or else it’s a compromise as you go down the price ladder. Royal Enfield jackets have always been good but I always felt the protection offered could’ve been better and thankfully that has now been addressed with the Miy range of jackets. The jackets are priced quite well to start with and the jacket I chose retails for a base price of Rs 9,700. The Knox Level 2 armour for elbow & shoulders and Back cost an extra 1,303 and 1,610 respectively. This means that for a total cost of Rs 12,613 the jacket not only offers a good design but great fit and comfort along with the kind of safety experienced riders would demand.

Long story short, Royal Enfield’s decision to extend the Miy programme to its jacket range is a success for me and especially because of the focus on safety and functionality.

