Ola S1 Pro with MoveOS 3.0 first ride impressions: Tech-savvy than ever before

Ola started its electric journey in India with the launch of the S1 and the S1 Pro in August 2021. The S1 Pro is one of the most feature-rich electric scooters currently on sale in the market and the company keeps improving it with OTA (over-the-air) updates. Ola Electric recently rolled out the much-anticipated MoveOS 3.0 update for the S1 and S1 Pro. We got to test ride the S1 Pro equipped with Ola’s latest software and here’s how it feels in real-life.

Ola MoveOS 3.0 software: What’s new?

Ola’s new MoveOS 3.0 update adds a bunch of features in the S1 and S1 Pro. They have been classified under the pillars of Performance, Access and Convenience. Some key features are hyper charging, bluetooth calling, party mode, riding moods, advanced re-generation, proximity lock/unlock, hill-hold control, etc. To know how to download the MoveOS 3.0 update on your Ola scooter, click HERE.

Ola MoveOS 3.0: Convenient and fancy

With the latest MoveOS 3.0 update, the Ola S1 and S1 Pro customers can customise their 7.0-inch touchscreen cluster and the scooter’s sound, thanks to ‘moods’. It is nothing but a fancy word for themes and gets three of them: Bolt, Vintage and Eclipse. Personally, I liked the ‘Bolt mood’ the most while retro lovers can choose the Vintage theme.

The Ola S1 Pro now gets a bluetooth calling feature which will allow the users to pick up or disconnect a call via the screen or by toggling the switches on the handlebar. One can also access important documents such as a driving licence through the dash. To do the same, you will have to upload the documents on the Ola Electric mobile app.

Apart from all the convenience-oriented features, the Ola S1 Pro now gets a fancy ‘party mode’ as well. One can enable the party mode by clicking on the ‘disco ball’ icon on the dash while playing music and it will offer a synchronised light show for any song that you play on the scooter. You can watch the video below to understand how it works.

Ola MoveOS 3.0: Smart yet safe

Ola has included some smart features in the MoveOS 3.0 update and one such trait is the proximity unlock feature. Once enabled via the Ola Electric app, one can simply walk to their Ola S1 Pro with their smartphone and the scooter will automatically unlock itself. While it’s in a beta stage right now, it worked absolutely fine for us. The customers can now enjoy WiFi connectivity on the S1 Pro and even have multiple profile options for their friends or family.

Ola MoveOS 3.0: Performance features

Ola claims that it has brought several performance improvements for its electric scooters with the latest OTA update. These include better acceleration in Hyper and Sport modes, increased top speed in Eco mode, better visibility and increased accuracy when it comes to the vital scooter stats such distance to empty, battery percentage, time to charge, etc.

As per my experience, these claims do stand true to a certain extent. The Ola S1 Pro now feels quicker off the line and can sprint from 0 to 60 kmph in 4.5 seconds as opposed to 5 seconds it used to take earlier. Moreover, the acceleration now feels smoother and it can go up to 42 kmph even in the basic ‘Eco’ mode.

Ola has added some new performance features in the S1 Pro that we couldn’t test out yet. The first one among them is hypercharging. Ola claims that with its hypercharger, one can add up to 50 km of range in just 15 minutes. The company is also offering three different re-gen braking settings that users can choose as per their riding patterns.

Then, we have the vacation mode which the users can enable for a period of up to 200 days while going out of town without having to worry about deep discharge. Finally, the last major addition is hill hold control that provides an assist to users when driving on inclined roads. It is in the beta stage right now and the final version will be rolled out in due course of time.

Ola S1, S1 Pro: Specifications and price

The Ola S1 features a 3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack while the S1 Pro gets a larger 4 kWh unit. They are claimed to offer a riding range of 141 km and 181 km on a single charge respectively (ARAI certified). Currently, the Ola S1 is priced at Rs 99,999 while the Ola S1 Pro retails at Rs 1.40 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

