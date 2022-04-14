Okinawa Okhi-90 First Ride Review: Efficaciously Okay

Okinawa is a known name in the Indian electric 2-wheeler industry. The company has been selling multiple electric scooters in the low-speed and high-speed segments. The latest from the firm is the Okinawa Okhi-90 electric scooter, which offers a lot on paper. But how does it perform in the real world? Is it capable of impacting the existing big names? To find answers to these questions, we test rode it, and here are the initial impressions.

Watch Video – Okinawa Okhi-90 First Ride Review: Okay or Not Okay

Okinawa Okhi-90 First Ride Review: Visual Appeal & Features

The Okinawa Okhi-90 looks nothing like the existing products that are on sale in this space. The scooter features the largest wheels in the segment, measuring 16 inches in diameter. Also, it has a long wheelbase of 1,520 mm. The seat height isn’t short by any means either, at 900 mm. Resultantly, the scooter has an impactful road presence.

In terms of styling highlights, Okinawa has used LED lights all around. The front apron is slim, and it houses LED turn blinkers and LED DRLs. The headlamp is an all-LED unit as well. However, the illumination could’ve been better.

With the use of large wheels, the footwell is not the widest of the lot. Nevertheless, under-seat storage space is rated at 40 liters and comes with a USB port to charge mobile phones. The tail lamp design is neat and makes the scooter look modern. Subtle chrome inserts also amplify the bling factor on the Okhi-90 like the aluminum brake levers.

The instrument console of the newest Okinawa is an all-digital unit. Buyers can also upgrade to an IoT-enabled colored digital display. It lets the user connect the mobile phone to the scooter via an app to keep a check on various stats and the location of the scooter. Other features include keyless entry & go, parking mode, anti-theft alarm, real-time GPS tracking, and more.

Okinawa Okhi-90 First Ride Review: Power & Handling

A 3.6 kWh lithium-ion battery pack sends juice to the 3.8 kW electric motor on the Okhi-90. Interestingly, the battery is detachable, while the motor is centrally-mounted, but the battery makes some noise when encountering bad patches of roads. As a result, the Okhi-90 has a low centre of gravity. In fact, the scooter feels planted in straight lines and around fast bends.

Further assisting the Okhi-90 in this regard are the telescopic forks on the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. They are set on the stiffer side. Hence, making the scooter more enjoyable with increased agility. On the contrary, the ride remains firm for the most part. Okinawa has used disc brakes on both ends that work in tandem to avoid any heart in the mouth moment. They do offer decent control over the speed in time. Another key aspect of Okhi-90’s dynamics are the tyres. It uses 100-section rubber on the front rim, while the rear wheel is shod with 120-section tyre.

Talking of the motor’s performance, it provides a strong pull all the way up to 60 kmph, post which the progress is slow. Okinawa claims a top speed of approximately 90 kmph. While the ride feels harsh, the scooter is zippy and flickable. Also, on-off throttle transitions could’ve been smoother and snappier. Out of the two riding modes – Eco and Sport, the former is tuned for more range, whereas the latter ensures fun.

Okinawa Okhi-90 First Ride Review: Charging Time & Range

The Okhi-90 has a respectable claimed range of 160 km as per ARAI in the Eco mode. To juice the battery from 0 to 100 per cent, it takes around 4 hours, whereas it can be charged up to 80 per cent in just 60 minutes. Hence, the charging time is close to its rivals. In test conditions, the claimed 160 km range figure felt agreeable during our short spin.

Okinawa Okhi-90 First Ride Review: Conclusion

Priced at Rs. 1.31 lakh, the Okinawa Okhi-90 is a feature-loaded scooter. The design too makes it stand out from the crowd. Furthermore, there are enough quirks on this scooter to make it enjoyable on an everyday basis. The firm suspension, however, will seek mixed opinions. With a claimed range of 160 km, the Okinawa Okhi-90 fits right into the party spot being enjoyed by the Ola S1 Pro and the Ather 450X. That said, tighter quality control could help Okinawa bag a big win against the competition. But should you consider buying one? The answer is yes. If you want a scooter that is high on tech, is stable on highways, and also gets noticed in traffic, the Okinawa Okhi-90 could be your pick.

