New 2019 Ford Figo Diesel Review: Is The Magic Still There?

Ford recently introduced a mid-life update for its compact hatchback Figo in India. With this update, the Figo gets a significant number of changes, be it the aesthetic profile, engine line-up or feature and equipment list. In addition to this, Ford has significantly reduced the variant line-up of the Figo to just three trims, namely Ambiente, Titanium and Titanium Blu. With prices starting from Rs 5.23 lakh (ex-showroom), the Figo competes with segment stalwarts like Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Grand i10. The former has received a generation update last year, while the later is soon going to. In this mix, does the facelifted Ford Figo stand as a worthy contender and match up to the leaders? Let's find out!

2019 Ford Figo Diesel Review: Exteriors

While the cosmetic changes from the previous iteration to the latest one remain identical across the variant line-up, the top-spec Titanium Blu comes with a slightly sportier and aggressive touch. For instance, the new chrome surrounds on the fog-lamps available on the Titanium trim have been replaced with bright blue coloured accents on the Blu variant. Similarly, the elegant chrome grille fitted on the former has been replaced with a more sinister black coloured one in the latter.

In sync with this, Ford has given the 'Blu' variant a blacked roof, black wing-mirrors along with 17-inch black coloured alloy wheels. Furthermore, Ford has given this variant additional decals on the door along with the boot-lid. All of these cosmetic enhancements make sure that your Figo is going to stand out in a crowd of Marutis, Hyundais and Tatas.

2019 Ford Figo Diesel Review: Interiors

Just like the exteriors, the interior of the new Figo has undergone some minor changes. The basic layout of the dashboard remains the same as before. However, the centre console gets a new touchscreen infotainment system. This 6-inch unit comes loaded with Ford's SYNC3 interface. It is best in the segment in terms of usability and responsiveness. Apart from upgrading the infotainment unit, Ford has also revised the layout of the central tunnel. The new design offers better ergonomics.

The rest of the specifics of the interiors remain the same as before. The top-spec Blu variant comes with an all-black colour scheme, while the rest of the variants are offered in a dual-tone colour scheme of black and beige. There is one big miss here though and that's the absence of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which these days is available even in the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Hyundai Santro.

The overall quality levels inside the cabin remain good but not the best in its segment. In this case, we feel that Ford has missed an opportunity here. Though the quality of the materials used feel decent, it is in certain areas, such as the indicator stalk operation, that it lets you down. That said, considering what the competition offers, the overall experience inside the cabin of the Ford Figo is quite nice.

2019 Ford Figo Diesel Review: Engine and Performance

In addition to upgrading the exteriors, interiors and feature list of the Figo, Ford has also introduced a new petrol engine in this compact hatchback. We talked at length about this new 1.2-litre unit from Ford's Dragon series in our first drive review. Here, we are going to give you an account of what improvements the automaker has done in its diesel derivative which comes with the bombastic 1.5-litre unit. Right from the word go, this engine feels a tad more refined than earlier. The noise (clattering) is well contained and is seldom heard inside the cabin. It only becomes apparent when stretching the motor in-between gears.

We are happy to report that the driving dynamics of this oil-burner haven't been altered. And hence, it remains quite enjoyable to drive. Power comes in as early as 1,500 rpm. The turbo kicks in close to 2,000 rpm. And when it does, it pulls the car forward with impressive speed. However, this surge in power soon tapers off as you continue climbing the rpm ladder. That said, keep this engine in its sweet spot between 2,000 to 3,500 rpm and it acts as a perfect remedy for your Monday morning blues. A light clutch would have made this car a drool-worthy package, however, the clutch action is quite heavy and is going to leave your left leg aching after an hour's drive in Delhi's peak hour traffic. Ford hasn't made any major changes in the suspension set-up of the Figo. As a result of this, the hatchback remains quite comfortable under most circumstances and at the same time is excellent around corners.

2019 Ford Figo Diesel Review: Verdict

To sum it up, the Ford Figo, in this new avatar irons out the imperfections and shortcomings of the pre-facelift iteration. It looks better, comes with an improved package with the additional equipment and continues to offer the same 'fun-to-drive' attribute that it has always been famous for, especially the diesel derivative. That said, there are still a few things which Ford could have further improved like the clutch and material quality of certain components along with the inclusion of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Nevertheless, the Figo, just as before, continues stands as a worthy competitor in the compact hatchback segment and brings something unique to the table. With prices falling in-between the range of Rs 6.13 lakh to Rs 7.54 lakh for the diesel variants, it stands as a strong contender for those who are looking for a fun to drive hatchback.