New 2018 Hyundai Creta review: Smart and feature rich but worth the extra money?

Hyundai Motor India has been busy rolling out upgrades on its cars and it started with the facelift of Hyundai Grand i10 in 2017 followed by Hyundai Xcent. Later, at the Auto Expo 2018 the company launched the facelift version of its Hyundai i20 and now the popular Hyundai Creta goes under the hammer and gets some major exterior and interior upgrades. In many ways, this is an important update for the company. Ever since its launch Hyundai Creta has been among the top-selling SUVs in India and despite being a bit on the expensive side has targeted the potential buyer very well. So can this upgrade add more value and justify the increased prices and how much beneficial really are the new features is what we found out recently.

2018 Hyundai Creta design:

New Hyundai Creta review

The new 2018 Hyundai Creta will remind of your high-school batchmate who always had good height and a healthy body and all of sudden went to the gym and completely transformed his body and added more muscle to enhance his macho looks. It’s the face of the new Hyundai Creta that gets most changes and the chrome on the front grille has now disappeared. It has now replaced by the Hyundai’s signature cascade grille that makes the Creta more aligned to its family design. The front grille along with more muscle on the front bumper makes the new Hyundai Creta look very aggressive and the fog lamp unit on the top-variants also gets a new housing. In addition, the headlamp cluster now gets bi-focal projector headlamps with DRLs that add to the already premium-looking design.

New design elements on the New 2018 Hyundai Creta

The other big highlight on the new Hyundai Creta is the dual-tone colour scheme on the A-pillar finished in gloss black. This is a major differentiator over the previous Hyundai Creta and is certainly going to appeal a lot of buyers. Overall, the dimensions of 2018 Hyundai Creta remains unchanged but the front and rear bumpers get grey skid plates that add a bit of ruggedness to the character of the Creta. The rear of the Hyundai Creta remains unchanged and continues to get split tail lamps. The new 17-inch diamond cut alloys are also new and make the Creta SUV look more sporty. However, these 17-inch wheels are available only on the top variants. The lower variants continue to get 16-inch alloy wheels.

Remember this is a mid-life facelift of Hyundai Creta and not a full model change and hence the platform remains the same as the original Creta. Expect the full model change on Hyundai Creta only in 2020 that will also be BS-VI fuel compliant.

What’s new on the 2018 Hyundai Creta:

New Hyundai Creta

Hyundai says there are over 13 new features added to the new Hyundai Creta other than the exterior and interior changes and most bridges a communication link between the user and the car. The company has also reduced the number of variants to 5 in both petrol and diesel engine options from existing 7. The prices of the new Hyundai Creta starts from Rs 9.43 lakh and ranges till about Rs 15 lakh (Ex-showroom) making the Hyundai Creta expensive by about Rs 15,000 over the outgoing version.

The other big technical innovation added on the Hyundai Creta is the addition of H-band. H-Band is basically like a fitness band that’s tied on your wrist and allows keyless entry. Apart from that it also acts like a fitness band measures the number of steps you, number of hours of sleep and all that could be monitored on a the H-band mobile band. Tata Nexon SUV was the first to get this feature and now it has been added on the Creta. This feature will mostly be used by the young Creta buyers and hence will appeal to them.

On the safety front, dual airbags, with ABS and EBD are offered right from the base variants and the SX trim that we tested gets 6 airbags, hill-assist control, rear parking sensors with camera and traction control. There is also the option to disable traction control using a button below the steering. The brightness of the instrument cluster can also be adjusted as per drivers requirement and is independent of headlamps.

2018 Hyundai Creta interiors:

New Hyundai Creta interiors

Inside the cabin, the new 2018 Hyundai Creta gets minor upgrades, the biggest one being the addition of an electrically operated sunroof. This is for the first time that Hyundai Creta gets the addition of sunroof but it's not panoramic. The dashboard is finished in black and grey and the touchscreen infotainment is located centrally. It is within the reach of the driver and offers a good response to the touch. It also supports Apple Car Play, Android Auto and Mirror link and comes with in-built navigation. The steering mounted control makes the operations easier. There are also a lot of storage spaces on this SUV with each door getting a bottle holder, cupholders both on front and rear. Although the glove box compartment doesn't support cooling features the overall use of plastic on the Creta will impress the buyer in this segment.

New Hyundai Creta infotainment system

The height of the Hyundai Creta further adds to give more sense of space inside the cabin and the second-row seats get enough leg and headroom for a comfortable drive. The shoulder room, however, is not great and three people seated on a long-drive will find the surroundings to be a bit tight. The new facelift Hyundai Creta continues to get rear A/C vents, adding to rear occupant comfort.

2018 Hyundai Creta drive:

The new Hyundai Creta is being offered in 1.6L petrol, 1.4L diesel and 1.6L diesel engine options. We got the chance to drive the top of the line 1.6L diesel engine and the engine made the drive delightful. Now mechanically there is not much difference on the Hyundai Creta facelift, the company does claim it has tweaked the engine a bit but it's only minimum. The power delivery is linear and the gearbox is very responsive, the diesel engine is powerful enough for a quick overtake and the steering too is precise. The 1.6L diesel engine churns out about 126 hp and about 260 NM of torque and performs well on high speed. The suspension on the rough roads is decent, however, it will occasionally wake up the rear sleeping passenger.

New Hyundai Creta India prices:

Hyundai Variants E E+ SX SX(AT) SX(O) Hyundai Creta Petrol Rs 9.43 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 11.93 lakh Rs 13.43 lakh Rs 13.59 lakh Hyundai Creta diesel Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 11.73 lakh 13.73 lakh 14.83 lakh 15.03 lakh

Should you buy the new Hyundai Creta:

The changes on the new Hyundai Creta might not be extensive but has enough to make the SUV look fresh and new. It certainly looks more matured and muscular than the previous model and is more aligned to Hyundai’s flagship SUV in India - the Tucson. The price of the 2018 Hyundai Creta has gone up by about Rs 15,000 and is totally worth the value. The company has almost received close to 15,000 bookings on the new Creta in less than two weeks of the launch, indicating it has been well received by its customers. With the facelift, Hyundai will further build on the Creta as a brand and will appeal to both new and existing Creta customers in a better way.