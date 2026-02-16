Neo-retro meets the coast: Taking the Yezdi Roadster on a relaxed yet demanding vacation to Visakhapatnam

The Yezdi Roadster, starting at Rs 1.93 lakh, is put to a test on the scenic neighbourhoods of Visakhapatnam. Read on to know how it fares.

In an age where the riding community is flocking to tall and cumbersome adventure tourers for exploring the vast expanses of India, motorcycles like the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Yezdi Roadster showcase that you can tour comfortably on modern highways without giving on style. While the Meteor 350 leans more towards a relaxed ride experience, the current generation Yezdi Roadster has been a commendable choice for those wanting a sporty yet retro flavour of motorcycling without giving up on touring credentials. It looks striking and has an engine tuned to bring up higher cruise speeds quickly. Hence, when it came to touring the beautiful coastal expanses of Visakhapatnam – a vibrant seaside destination with beautiful roads and scenic spots – it seemed only logical to choose the Yezdi Roadster.

For those who need a revision, the current generation Yezdi Roadster relies on Classic Legends’ 334cc Alpha 2 engine platform mated to a six-speed gearbox and a foot-forward riding position. Classic Legends offers multiple customisation options to let customers choose from a variety of accessories and styling elements – you can spec it like a conventional city commuter or a classic bobber, especially with its chopped-off rear fender. The motorcycle starts at Rs 1.93 lakh ex-showroom. The people at Classic Legends lent me the bobber-spec Yezdi Roadster (as I’d like to call it).

As a result, I had a motorcycle that had the grunt and the presence to explore the serene coastal expanses of Visakhapatnam.

Yezdi Roadster draws attention with its bobber styling.

A neo-retro tourer and Visakhapatnam: Does the combo work?

Yes, it does. The roads around Visakhapatnam offer a variety of terrains and conditions that usually put motorcycles to the test within a radius of 50 km. While scenic views are aplenty, you often need brisk and eager performance to lap up the windy coastal roads, relaxed two-lane beach trails, the steep hill climbs and the mixed conditions of the city’s traffic. This is where the Yezdi Roadster shone, offering an engine that’s not only eager to accelerate but also ride in a relaxed manner when asked. The single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC engine delivers around 29.1 PS of power and 29.6 Nm of torque – the sort of numbers that seem make enthusiast riders happy.

A relaxed and upright sitting posture on the Yezdi Roadster.

The 6-speed gearbox features a slip-and-assist clutch, which makes the shifting duties a lot easier while lapping up the beautiful coast road views. When you consider the presence of goodies like the dual-channel ABS, a double cradle frame that limits the weight to 184 kg and a wheelbase of 1440 mm, the motorcycle assures confident handling with good high-speed stability around bends and highway stretches. The 41mm telescopic forks on the front and gas-charged twin shock absorbers on the rear are tuned with softer damping to absorb most undulations and rough patches, all while offering ample firmness for high-speed (read triple-digit speeds) riding. The choice of grippy MRF tyres also helps with confidence on most real-world road conditions. The 790mm seat height for the rider makes it accessible for most short riders without putting taller riders at discomfort, owing to its forward-set footpegs.

How Yezdi Roadster fared in Visakhapatnam

Before my ride even began, the Yezdi Roadster did something that no other motorcycle launched recently has done — grab attention. Classic Legends had sent us a top-spec Shadow Black Yezdi Roadster in a single-seat configuration, and the headlight cowl-cum flyscreen accessory was installed. When parked on the beach side, the motorcycle drew all sorts of people, whether they loved motorcycles or just wanted to click something pretty. The bobber stance, made possible by the chopped rear fender, gave the Roadster an unmistakable stance. Be it kids or old men/women, the Yezdi Roadster earned thumbs ups/head nods from almost everyone, even from those who were riding on larger machines like a Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, or a Harley Davidson Street 750. Kudos to the design team.

The Yezdi Roadster has a wide range of styling accessories.

I started gently on the iconic RK Beach Road — a wide, smooth promenade with constant sea breeze. At slow cruising speeds of 30-50 km/h, the engine’s low-end torque pulled smoothly, the liquid cooling keeping temperatures in check amid the humid air. The upright seating position felt natural, hands relaxed on the bars, back supported, legs comfortably stretched. It was usually pure ease, with linear throttle response, slick gearbox shifts, and the throaty twin exhaust note blending perfectly with the waves. No drama, just effortless gliding that made the coastal vibe even more enjoyable.

Heading north to Bheemli, the road offered longer straights and windier sections flanked by palms. Pushing to 90-100 km/h on open stretches, the torque peaked satisfyingly around 6000 RPM for confident overtakes. Downshifts via the slipper clutch were buttery, preventing rear wheel hop. Minor road imperfections vanished under the suspension, and the ABS stayed unobtrusive. The comfy and laid-back ergonomics shone here— no wrist strain or lower back ache after an hour-plus ride. The bike felt balanced and forgiving, turning what could be tiring, windy miles into relaxed cruising.

The steeper inclines of Gajuwaka’s hilly roads and the twisty Thotlakonda climb tested the bike’s grunt. On gradients pushing 20-30 degrees, the 29.6 Nm torque delivered a strong low-rev pull in third or fourth gear—no lugging or overheating thanks to liquid cooling. Climbing felt composed, the engine responsive without strain. Descents were controlled with modulated braking, ABS intervening subtly on loose gravel spots. The adjustable rear preload helped maintain balance under load, and the seating position kept weight centred for easy manoeuvring through hairpins. Even on these demanding hills, the Roadster stayed eager and fatigue-free, the ergonomics preventing any discomfort during prolonged climbs.

The Yarada Beach Road brought sharper turns, mild elevation changes, and occasional damp patches from sea spray. The Roadster’s mid-range punch allowed maintaining momentum without frantic gear hunting, while the front 320 mm disc and ABS provided precise, progressive braking on descents. The wider rear tyre dug in confidently on corners, and the suspension setup soaked up undulations without harshness. Comfort remained a highlight—the saddle’s padding and upright posture let me focus on the scenery rather than adjusting position. It handled the coastal variety with poise, feeling nimble yet stable.

Can the Yezdi Roadster deal with some light off-road adventure?

For a final twist, I ventured onto the rutted dirt and sandy access roads to the outskirts of Visakhapatnam towards Divis Beach. Even though this is not a dedicated off-roader, the Roadster still performed as expected. The MRF tyres provided decent traction, the suspension softened impacts from rocks and ruts, and low-speed tractability prevented stalling. It wasn’t flawless on deep sand and extremely rocky paths, but for light off-road paths, it coped admirably, returning to tarmac without protest.

The Yezdi Roadster on the hilly terrains.

Areas where the Roadster needs attention from Classic Legends

Although the motorcycle has been mostly a pleasant experience, there are areas where Classic Legends needs to pay attention. Some basic fit and finish issues need addressing, for example, the clutch lever, which, when fully engaged, pushes the headlight beam switch to full beam. The headlight could be brighter and offer better throw. The digital speedometer, which is common on most motorcycles from Jawa and Yezdi, is incredibly hard to read under harsh daylight and feels a little out of place in an otherwise beautiful motorcycle. The vibrations on the handlebars and the footpegs at around 5000 RPM also need attention.

Conclusion: Should the Yezdi Roadster be in your garage?

The Yezdi Roadster is great for touring purposes.

The Yezdi Roadster is an incredibly beautiful-looking and well-built motorcycle that confidently embraces the idea of a sporty neo-retro tourer. The motorcycle left me impressed with its balanced chassis, torquey yet refined engine, and a well-tuned suspension setup, all of which make this a sweet machine to ride. Vizag’s blend of flat coastal sweeps, windy shores, steep hills, and rough tracks demands a versatile machine—and this motorcycle delivered with poise, character, and rider-friendly ergonomics. While there are minor niggles that Classic Legends needs to address, the Yezdi Roadster is a fun and relaxed touring motorcycle at its core, proving that you can explore places without needing a heavy-duty adventure touring motorcycle.