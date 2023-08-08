2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC review: Sure shot blockbuster?

Mercedes-Benz GLC is not just a best-seller in India but a dominant player in the global market. What is interesting to note is that despite Three-Pointed Star having pulled the plug on the GLC, the company went on to register its best-ever half-yearly sales in India. Now with the global superstar all set to make its comeback, we find out if the GLC can reclaim its crown.

Mercedes-Benz GLC review: Slick Exteriors

Mercedes-Benz has tweaked the GLC’s design rather than radically changing it. It is a handsome-looking SUV that has a distinctive personality without bullying other vehicles on the road. Inspired by the C-Class, the new Avantgarde grille is slightly wider and sports a single thick horizontal slat. The GLC comes with plenty of chrome garnishing like the air dam area and window sill. The silhouette of the SUV remains the same but it is now more aerodynamic as the drag coefficient has reduced from 0.31 to 0.29. It also sports five-spoke 19-inch alloy wheels.

Mercedes-Benz has increased the size of the second-generation GLC by 60mm in length and 15mm in wheelbase, which improves the cabin space. Even the boot space has now been increased by 70 litres, pushing the total luggage area to 620 litres.

Mercedes-Benz GLC review: Plush Cabin and Features

The cabin welcomes you with class and luxury. The dashboard is divided into three layers with soft leather materials on top followed by a metal panel and then pinstripe wood finish. Mercedes-Benz has done away with any buttons and knobs. Instead, everything can be controlled from the new 11.9-inch infotainment system and the steering wheel, on the other hand, gets haptic buttons, which were slightly sensitive. The touchscreen also has a biometric scanner, voice command, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 360-degree camera. The 10.25-inch instrument cluster has multiple display modes like Classic, Sport, Navigation, Understated etc. The GLC will pamper music lovers with the start-of-the-art 15 speakers Burmester music system with an output of 710 watts.

The 2023 GLC comes with a new and helpful feature called the Transparent Hood. This feature gives you a vision of what lies beneath under the bonnet or between the front wheels with the help of the 360-degree camera with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). The GLC is also equipped with advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) safety features like Active Brake Assist, Lane Keeping Assist and Blind Spot Assist.

The seats are comfortable and supportive though the front seats come with a heated function only. Thanks to the increase in length and wheelbase, the GLC offer plenty of legroom in the back row for tall adults. It has decent shoulder room to seat three adults though the tunnel structure on the floor could have been less prominent.

Mercedes-Benz GLC review: Engine and Performance

The 2023 GLC is available in both petrol and diesel. The former is a 255bhp 2-litre with 400Nm while the latter is a 2-litre powertrain that churns out 197bhp with 440Nm. Both the engines come standard with mild hybrid with 48-volt and an integrated starter-generator and thanks to this technology they get an additional 23bhp and 200Nm of torque. We got our hands on the GLC 300 4Matic petrol. Step on the accelerator and the GLC is fairly responsive and quick off the block.

The starter generator ensures that the initial acceleration is a smooth experience and thanks to this, the 2-litre powertrain neutralises the turbo lag. The engine picks up pace in a linear manner but the performance is never compromised either at low or mid-range. In the latter powerband, the GLC flexes its muscles and makes the 255 horses start galloping effortlessly.

The new GLC has multiple driving modes like Eco, Comfort, Sport, Individual and Off-Road. Mercedes-Benz has dropped the Sport+ option. The new off-road driving mode offers comprehensive information like inclination, gradient, topographical altitude, geo-coordinates and a compass.

The ride quality is spot on for Indian conditions as it carpets potholes at low speeds and remains steady as a rock over undulations. Unfortunately, the soft suspension set up at high speeds leads to slight wallowing for the rear passengers.

Mercedes-Benz GLC review: Verdict

So, is the Mercedes-Benz GLC better than its previous avatar? In terms of features, the SUV is packed with everything one needs and also manages to up the ante In luxury quotient. The petrol engine is refined and has more than enough power. The new GLC will be priced at a premium but it has all the ingredients to become again become the leader of the pack.

