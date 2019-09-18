Mavox FX22.D2P Helmet Review | Looks better than its worth, but can perform better than it does

The government ban on helmets not bearing ISI certification mark has been much talked about since last year for two reasons – a) we won't be able to purchase better standards of safety in the form of DOT, ECE, etc and b) no-gooder roadside helmets will finally stop jeopardising people's lives. With all said and done, the population of those who invest thousands and thousands in helmets carrying international safety standards is rather small (the issue remains as big in its nature but that's a whole different subject).

The crux here is that people who relied on roadside helmets should be able to opt for better safety. And hence, now we've got Indian helmet brands launching new products with one of the latest one being Mavox. We had to try out an IS:4151 standard helmet, so folks at Mavox sent us an FX22.D2P full-face helmet.

First look of the helmet impresses with a three-colour matte scheme and has a decent quality fit and finish. It is quite a light helmet at about 1,150 gm. The visor mechanism is smooth and it also gets an additional short dark visor to cover the eyes – the mechanism for which is easy to handle with one hand.

The helmet has one air vent upfront but its operation isn't very smooth. Moving over to the inside, the cheek pads are quite plump and the thickness of the EPS liner (expanded polystyrene) seems substantial but it is completely solid.

The comfort liner is soft and overall it is nice place to be in. However, during my ride with the Mavox, a couple of hot spots did develop in some time which can get painful at times. The FX22.D2P is available in three sizes M, L, and XL. I wore the M but considering that I wear an S on a daily basis, the hot spots in the Mavox were troublesome.

Now that the government is beginning a crackdown on non-branded non-ISI lids, helmets like this from Mavox are reassuring that people will now have a better option than to jeopardise themselves and their pillions. At a price of about Rs 3,000, Mavox FX22.D2P is a good investment for an intact head.