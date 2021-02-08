Maruti Suzuki S-Cross AT long-term Review: Few Misses but Great Value!

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross has been in Express Drives' long-term fleet for around three months now. Here is how the journey has been so far!

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross was the company’s endeavour to establish itself in the premium segment and the car has been a relatively successful model in the market. The country’s ace carmaker now has all its cars available with only petrol engines, which means that the diesel models have entirely been discontinued. That said, the S-Cross that used to come earlier only with a diesel engine option is now available in a petrol format. Now, how the S-Cross is to drive with a petrol engine is something that we have already told you in our first-drive review. The car has been in Express Drives’ long-term fleet for nearly three months now and in this review, we tell you how is it to live with along with its positives and negatives and more importantly, should you buy it.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol – Design

The design of the S-Cross petrol largely remains the same as the retired S-Cross diesel and this is the same design that was given to the car in its facelift avatar. No change in design isn’t really a negative thing for us as the S-Cross still stands out from other cars in its segment. The S-Cross gets a bold-looking face along with a healthy dose of chrome and LED DRLs up front. The crossover design of the car might not suit everyone’s taste but since design is something that is entirely subjective, we leave it upon you to decide if the S-Cross looks good or not. We like it quite a lot and find it to be a good-looking with a good road stance.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol – Interiors and Features

There is a general perception that the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross doesn’t come with features that the Creta or the Seltos have to offer. Well, this is partially true but you also need to see that the Creta and Seltos are priced significantly higher than the S-Cross. That said, if you look at the price bracket in which the S-Cross fits in, the car in our opinion offers a competitive set of features. The best part is that the fit & finish and the material quality aren’t out of place anywhere and hence, the S-Cross feels more premium than the regular Maruti cars. What you also get inside the cabin of the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with a good interface and supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity as well.

Moreover, you get features like automatic climate control, AUX and USB sockets The door pockets are quite generous too that offer plenty of space for your belongings and the size of the glovebox is decent too. The driver armrest is adjustable and you get good storage space underneath it. The rear seats on the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross offer a good experience as you get ample legroom and headroom. The seats themselves are nice too as the backrest angle, cushioning and the under-thigh support are decent. In order to offer driving convenience, the S-Cross also comes with cruise control. All these bits come together and make the S-Cross a good all-rounder with decent space, features and convenience. That said, if you are someone looking for a family car or a youngster looking for his or her personal car, the S-Cross certainly meets the expectations. So, when it comes to a no-nonsense, hassle-free driving experience, all the necessary and required features are available on the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol that too in a spacious and comfortable cabin.

Watch video | Our Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol AT long-term review:

As no car is absolutely perfect, the same applies to the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol as well. Talking of the shortcomings, the steering mounted phone controls are placed behind the steering and it would have been more convenient if these were at the front. Moreover, the S-Cross does miss out on some of the features offered by its competition. Now, while not all those features are necessary and some are plain marketing gimmicks, we still feel that bits like wireless charging and rear AC vents should have been on offer for better convenience of the occupants.

In the nearly three months with us, the S-Cross was subjected to many bad roads and yet there is no rattle or squeak from anywhere indicating a well-ageing build quality.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol – Engine Performance, Transmission

As already mentioned, the S-Cross get Maruti Suzuki’s new 1.5-litre petrol engine and compared to the 1.3-litre petrol engine, you get a better power output at 103 hp with a peak torque of 138 Nm. The refinement levels are reasonably up. If you have seen our first-drive review of the S-Cross, you must have noticed that we had driven the manual version of the car. Now, our long-termer is an automatic version and that makes things a bit interesting. Why? Well, the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is the only car in its segment that offers a 4-speed automatic torque converter gearbox. This might sound like it’s an outdated gearbox and you will actually feel that it lags behind its new counterparts at times.

You won’t feel any shortage of power on the S-Cross and this one is a good car to drive especially when you are driving it with a manual gearbox. On the other hand, if you opt for an automatic version, like our long-termer, you won’t find any troubles during city drives and point A to point B commutes. The gearbox works well in almost all conditions and is paired well with the engine and hence, you get good driveability. Also, you won’t feel the limitations of the four ratios while driving in the city. However, once you are out on the highways doing triple-digit speeds or while overtaking a truck or a bus, you will clearly feel the limitations of the four ratios.

Hence, the automatic transmission is good enough if your basic need is city commutes but if you are someone who heads out on the highways quite frequently, it is the manual gearbox to go for. Elaborating a bit more on engine performance part, the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol also gets Suzuki’s Smart Hybrid system which means you get brake energy regeneration and a small lithium-ion battery as well that help in enhancing the overall fuel efficiency and bring down the emissions too. During the last few months, we primarily drove this car in city traffic during peak hours and even in that scenario, our S-Cross long-termer returned a fuel efficiency of 14.7 kmpl. This is quite an impressive figure as there were 3 to 4 occupants in the car most of the time. That said, having more ratios in the gearbox could push the fuel-efficiency numbers further north.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol – Ride Quality

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross offers a balanced and quite sorted ride quality. In simple words, the S-Cross is a comfortable car to drive and it absorbs the undulations of the roads with ease. The suspension is well-tuned and hence, the impact from the harshness of the road isn’t transferred inside the cabin and the occupants remain quite insulated from all the uneasiness. At slow and highway speeds, the S-Cross offers a brilliant ride quality. The handling of this car is good too and the setup is quite neutral, which means that it isn’t too sharp and at the same time, there isn’t too much of a body roll too. Also, the straight-line stability is commendable even at highway speeds.

The braking performance of the S-Cross is good too and even under panic braking, the car remains stable and doesn’t deviate from its line. That said, the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is convenient and reassuring to drive, remains planted and delivers a balanced driving performance.

Conclusion

So, should you buy the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol? The simple answer to that is if you compare the S-Cross petrol with its rivals spec-to-spec, you will find that the car misses out on some features, as we already mentioned. So, what you should look at is value for money and if you compare the prices of the S-Cross with those of the Creta and the Seltos, you will find that the difference is quite substantial. Keeping that price difference in mind, what all you get at much lower pricing is great value for money that has always remained the strength of the S-Cross. So, if you are looking for a hassle-free motoring experience along with a spacious and efficient car, in that case, the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol is a very good option to look out for.

Total Duration: Three months

Kms driven: 2,840

Average Fuel-efficiency: 14.7 kmpl

Expenses incurred: None

