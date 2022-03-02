Maruti Suzuki Baleno First Drive Review: Stepping Up

The cat is finally out of the bag as Maruti Suzuki launched the much-awaited 2022 Baleno. Priced from Rs 6.35 lakh to Rs 9.49 lakh, ex-showroom, in a typical fashion, it has managed to undercut the competition by some margin. There is more to the affordability trump card of the new Baleno than meets the eye as it comes packed with state-of-the-art features. With the onslaught of SUVs, the premium hatchback segment has maintained 22 per cent of the market share, while the sedan class has shrunk drastically. The Baleno will not only be expected to retain its crown in the premium hatchback class but will also spearhead the Nexa brand as it’s their best seller. Let’s find out if the new hatchback has what it takes to compete with the likes of the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and the Volkswagen Polo.

Driving experience

The new Baleno comes standard with a single 1.2-litre 4-cylinder Dual Jet engine with variable valve timing. It is mated to either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AGS or Automated Manual Transmission (AMT). We test drove the AMT version. Maruti Suzuki has been synonymous with building refined and punchy compact-sized engines and the K12N motor is no different. Step on the gas and the 89 horses start to gallop without showing any signs of lethargy. The throttle response is impressive and has plenty of grunt to tackle slow traffic conditions as well quicker highway requirements. With 130 Nm of torque available on the tap, the Baleno manages to increase its pace at midrange engine speeds which makes the driving experience more involving. Apart from being refined and vibration-free, the K12N engine manual returns 22.35 kmpl and AMT 22.94 kmpl making it more fuel-efficient than its predecessor. We drove the AMT trim both in the city and on the highway and it returned around 18 kmpl. We did put the pedal to the metal by switching to the manual mode and even while pushing the car to its limits, the fuel economy remained above 15 kmpl. This is quite remarkable because if we had driven only in the city limits within 60 to 70 kmph, the engine would have easily managed to return over 20 kmpl.

It was an open secret that Maruti would replace the CVT gearbox with the AMT. In the last few years, Maruti has worked hard on the AMT and we can see how refined it is now. Previously, the transmission’s sole focus was on fuel efficiency and it would upshift quickly even before the engine could pick up the pace, but that’s all history now. The first and the second gears upshift at 2,000 rpm and if you step on the gas then it upshifts at 4,000-4,200rpm. The tall third gear gives you more leeway as it changes gears at 4,000rpm and if you want to squeeze more power out of it then the needle holds a bit longer till the 6,000rpm mark. The AMT gearbox has come a long way as it doesn’t feel intrusive as it was before, rather it now provides a fairly seamless driving experience. Like in the Swift, the Baleno’s powertrain also comes standard with a Start/Stop function to ensure the mileage is not affected in any way. Just to be clear this isn’t the mild-hybrid system that was there in the previous Baleno as Maruti has decided to drop this technology. No doubt with the exclusion of the CVT and mild-hybrid system in the Baleno, Maruti has managed to smartly keep the costs down.

Handling and ride quality

With the lightweight Heartect platform and an aerodynamic design, the Baleno always offered a lot of promise but when compared to the Swift, it offered neutral handling capabilities. Thanks to the new suspension system, the new Baleno is more surefooted and darts around the corners with a lot of authority. The Baleno retains the 195/55 tyre size that continues to give a good contact patch on the tarmac. The other reason why the Baleno feels agile is because of the new flat-bottom steering wheel that’s taken from the Swift. This has made the driving experience more direct as compared to the older steering wheel which lacked any feedback.

In terms of ride quality, the suspension manages to gobble up small bumps and shallow potholes without any fuss. Even though you’re always aware of the road conditions, it manages to cushion the thud ensuring that the rear passengers enjoy a comfortable ride.

Stand out features

Maruti Suzuki vehicles have been guilty of being light in the equipment department, but all that has changed with the new Baleno. Not only is it tech-laden, but it comes with many segment-first contraptions. The first thing that will grab a lot of attention is the 5.4-inch head-up display (HUD). It offers information like speed, rpm, fuel economy and much more. It has three display modes and both the brightness and the angle of the HUD are adjustable as per your line of sight and seat position. Another feather in the cap for the Baleno is the 360-degree camera that makes parking and driving less stressful. It also detects objects or people near the car by sending warning alerts.

As expected, the Baleno gets a brand new 9-inch floating touchscreen, replacing the 7-inch one, which comes with connectivity options like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with voice command controls. The music system is powered by Arkamys surround system that offers three modes — Natural, Acoustic and Dynamic.

Packed with safety features, the top two variants of the Baleno have 6 airbags, while the rest come standard with twin airbags. ESP with hill-hold function starts from Delta AMT trim that’s one above the entry-level model. This is a very important move by Maruti as this feature offers additional traction while taking turns and provides more stability on broken roads. With bigger 14-inch front disc brakes, the new braking system is more effective and adds additional stability.

Cabin comfort

Maruti has decided to up the ante with the design of the cabin. They have moved away from the previous generation’s all-black cabin and have brought in a multi-layered black and blue dashboard with a metal layer cutting across it. The vertical air condition vents on the centre console have been replaced by metal finish horizontal shaped ones. The climate control console is completely designed and comes with brushed metal switches. In terms of recharging options, there is a 12V socket and Type-C port placed below though what the Baleno misses out on is a wireless phone charger. To add a touch of class, the door panels are multi-layered in design and get some soft-touch materials while the armrest on the door is leather-wrapped.

The Baleno sports brand new seats with enhanced side bolster for additional support. As comfortable as the front seats are, they are a bit too soft and lack lower back support. The rear bench is fairly supportive though the backrest is too straight and could have reclined a bit further. Baleno, on the other hand, scores full marks in legroom and headroom, even for passengers over 6 feet in height. Good news for rear passengers as the hatchback now comes with AC vents.

Signing off

The question arises, will the new Baleno give sleepless nights to its competition? The answer is yes because it is a value for money hatchback that offers the latest features, both in terms of convenience and safety. The AMT is a lot more accommodating and isn’t an intrusive nanny like it was previously. The exteriors are tweaked, but Maruti didn’t want to lose Baleno’s design DNA and that‘s not a bad thing as it was always pleasing to the eyes. With a new suspension system and steering wheel, it offers an involving and confident driving experience. We believe Maruti has another winner in their hands.