Mahindra XUV700 petrol AT review: The Refined Beast

The automobile market has been witnessing a steady decline in the demand for diesel-powered vehicles and this shift in balance is also seen in the SUV segment where oil burners were once the default choice. Traditional SUV manufacturers like Mahindra have decided to go back to the drawing board and create a state-of-the-art gasoline motor and in comes the 2-litre mStallion powertrain. It is the company’s first turbo-petrol that made its debut with the Thar in 2020, but the new XUV700 boasts an output of 197bhp, 85 horses more than its rugged sibling. We find out how it fairs in real-world driving conditions.

Behind the wheel

We buckle up, fire up the 2-litre engine and spend some quality time with the most powerful petrol powertrain in the segment. With 197bhp and 380Nm of torque, it certainly looks impressive on paper, but what will straightway catch your attention is how quiet this engine is as no buzz or clatter can be heard in the cabin. As we are driving the top of the line variant, the AX7L automatic, we shift the gear stick to drive mode and without any delay, the turbo-petrol took off in a linear fashion. Of course, the XUV700 doesn’t throw you back into the seat, but it has enough grunt and feels quick of its feet. Mahindra has managed to neutralize the initial lag that is typically experienced by a turbo-petrol engine. The 2-litre heart, in many ways, behaves like a diesel engine as the torque kicks in below 1,500pm and once the needle crosses 1,800rpm, the turbine in the turbocharger starts gushing out additional power, ensuring that the XUV700 is responsive at slow speeds. Without any power surge, the full-sized SUV is a pleasure to drive in stop-start traffic and offers plenty of punch to overtake in city driving conditions effortlessly.

Well, all that sounds good, but how does it drive on the highway? The 2-litre turbo-petrol is the happiest at midrange speeds where the XUV700 pulls away and reaches a high three-figure mark without breaking a sweat. What is notable is that the motor remains poised beyond its optimal range as the top-end grunt doesn’t taper off.

With a smooth and powerful petrol engine, the XUV700 is mated to a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, which anticipates the requirements in city driving conditions to perfection as it changes gears when needed. If you have a lead foot and like to step on the pedal, then the transmission isn’t as spirited as one would have liked and feels slightly lazy. The addition of paddle shifters could have been the solution for this, but when it comes to tackling daily commutes or cruising on the highway, the XUV700 is a breeze to drive. The petrol trims miss out on two features that their diesel counterparts get — the optional all-wheel-drive system and four driving modes — Zip, Zap, Zoom and Customer.

Space and safety

Mahindra has left no stone unturned when it comes to comfort as the seats are plush, beautifully contoured and provide exceptional support. The second row has plenty of shoulder space and the bench is comfortable though the under-thigh support is average at best, like most of the vehicles in this segment. Mahindra has opted for a fixed second-row bench, so you can’t slide it according to your requirement, but if you are sitting behind the front passenger seat, you can increase the legroom by pushing it forward.

The third row does lack space, both in legroom and headroom, and at best, can be occupied by children. It does come with fan speed control and a 12V charging socket (no USB port). As the second-row seat only folds, getting inside the last row can be quite a challenge as the entrance is quite narrow.

The XUV700 is the first in the segment to offer Advance Driver Assistance System (ADAS). It comes equipped with effective Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Brakes (AEB), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), blind view monitoring and much more. The XUV700 is equipped with 7 airbags and a curtain airbag that protects all three rows. It has also received a global NCAP rating of 5 stars for adult protection and 4 stars for child safety.

Cat on the prowl: Ride and handling

The XUV700 is based on a new monocoque platform that is 80% stiffer than the XUV500. Keeping an eye on the future, the underpinnings are also scalable to accommodate a 48V mild-hybrid system. The new SUV is equipped with rear suspension independent multi-link type with frequency-selective dampers (FSD), which is a first in the segment. All this in the real world means that the XUV700 remains surefooted when it enters and exits twisties. As it’s a big SUV with a high centre of gravity, a body roll can be felt while taking corners though it remains poised. On high speeds and open straights, the XUV700 remains stable and self-assured. The SUV offers a state of tranquillity as it sails past urban challenges like manoeuvring in the city or parking at tight spots as the steering wheel is responsive and the light.

The ride quality, on the other hand, could have been more comfortable especially at slow speeds as the road conditions can be felt when going through potholes. In the hindsight, the XUV700 doesn’t wallow when it drives over undulations or make passengers feel unsettled on broken roads.

Upping the ante

The XUV700 is a more evolved Cheetah inspired design of the XUV500 as it looks mature and muscular. It sports a busy looking design with six vertical slats on the front grille and fangs like elongated DRLs. The SUV looks a bit more squarish from the front with a brawny designed bonnet and a chunky bumper. The side profile does remind us of the XUV500, but it comes with new diamond-cut 18-inch alloy wheels and flush door handles that neatly tuck inside the body panel. For weight reduction purposes, Mahindra has decided to opt for a tailgate made from composite plastic.

The XUV700 is packed with so much tech and gizmos that its driving console comes across as Star Trek’s USS Enterprise’s command bridge. Open the door and the seat automatically moves back for easy access into the cabin. The showstopper without a doubt has to be the twin 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and the infotainment unit, which is powered by Mahindra’s AdrenoX connect AI technology. The touch screen offers multiple customized options, crisp graphics, wireless Android Auto connectivity, but the display could have been more responsive. The cabin, on the other hand, is made up of high-quality materials like leather strip on the dashboard, the piano black finish on the centre console that houses a dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charger, seat adjustment controls on the door panel for convenience, the largest panoramic sunroof in the segment, 360-degree camera and electronically adjustable seats with driver seat memory function. There’s something special for music aficionados as the top variant XUV700 comes equipped with a 12-speaker Sony music system that boasts of 3D surround. With a long list of features, what’s a bit surprising is that it doesn’t come with auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, ventilated front seats and paddle shifters.

Final word

With the latest price hike, the XUV700 petrol trims continue to be smartly priced starting from Rs 12.95 lakh to Rs 23.80 lakh, ex-showroom. It takes on compact vehicles as well on its direct full-sized SUV rivals. The XUV700 is the most advanced SUV in its segment when it comes to features, comfort and safety, but the ace in the pack is the 2-litre turbo petrol engine which is both powerful and refined. Mahindra certainly has a segment disruptor that ticks all the right boxes.