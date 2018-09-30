Mahindra Marazzo Video review: Why this Mahindra MPV is the best value for money 7/8 seater vehicle

Toyota Innova Crysta and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga are the only two bigger sizes 7/9 seater vehicles that have tasted success in India. The MPV segment as much as it makes sense for Indian families, it has also confused carmakers to venture into this place. On principle, vehicles like Datsun Go+, Honda Mobilio Renault Lodgy, Chevrolet Enjoy are good cars. They are reasonable, they offer more space, carry more people and also has decent fuel efficiency. But the same vehicles in its respective segments failed to kick off.

Carmakers including the likes of Hyundai Motor India decided not to venture into this space as yet. However, Mahindra had different plans. The leading UV maker has a good experience in selling bigger vehicles and the new MPV Mahindra Marazzo was recently introduced and is also the first MPV to make be launched in India after a long time. Mahindra Marazzo is offered in both 7 and 8 seater options and has rather been priced very aggressively. Marazzo also gets an early start ahead of the new gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga that is scheduled for India launch in the second half of November 2018.

Mahindra Marazzo interiors

Mahindra Marazzo video review:

What works for the Mahindra Marazzo and how it redefines the segment:

Mahindra has not compromised with the product. The company has gone all out to create the most refined and premium vehicle from its stable. The new shark inspired design, a unique touch to the interiors and simply crafted 2nd and third-row seats make the Marazzo very different from the current gen Ertiga. Switching the rear A/C unit to the roof of the Marazzo was a clever decision and helped the designers to create more space inside the cabin. The use of the colour scheme is also refreshing and very fresh. Mahindra has also been very smart about the positioning of the Marazzo. It sits above the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and below the Toyota Innova Crysta. Now, of course, the Innova Crysa is still a leader in this segment but has for many is still an expensive option.

Mahindra Marazzo is also going to impress fleet buyers for whom Innova Crysta is now an expensive proposition. However, the above pricing of Mahindra Marazzo is introductory and we hope the company is able to maintain them for a longer time. Mahindra Marazzo gets a new 1.5L diesel engine and makes 121 hp and 300 Nm of torque mated to a 6-Speed gearbox. The company also confirms the introduction of a petrol engine on the Marazzo in 2020 and we will see the MPV getting an automatic gearbox around the same time.